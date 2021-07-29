News

Despite challenges, Nigerians don’t joke with education, says Buhari at London Summit

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that despite the challenges facing the country, Nigerians do not joke with education.

The President said this Thursday during a panel session at the Global Education Summit in London, United Kingdom.

According to him, Nigerians prioritize education because they know that if their children or wards missed the opportunity of being educated, they have missed a lot.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted that the size and population of Nigeria are challenges for any administration.

He, however, added that the government and people realize that education remains the starting point for success.

 “You can’t succeed outside your educational qualification. Anybody who missed education has missed everything. Nigerians are acutely aware of the priority of education, and parents are making sacrifices to ensure that their children and wards get educated,” he said.

It would be pertinent to note that the country is currently fighting Boko Haram insurgents whose ideology forbids formal education in the country.

On the panel with President Buhari were Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Faure Gnassingbe of Togo, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, and Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi.

Each President spoke on the peculiarities of the education sector of his country, and how budgetary provisions would be increased to ameliorate the situation. They all raised their hands as a sign of commitment to that resolution.

Buhari had earlier committed to raising the budget for education by 50% in the next two years, and the country would attain a 100% increase by 2025.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Covid outbreak on British Navy flagship

Posted on Author Reporter

  An outbreak of Covid-19 has been confirmed on the Royal Navy’s flagship, HMS Queen Elizabeth. The BBC has been told there have been around 100 cases on the aircraft carrier, which is part way through a world tour. Several other warships in the fleet accompanying it are also affected. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said […]
News Top Stories

NASS seeks N50bn bailout for aviation industry

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Philip Nyam Abuja

…says Nigerian airspace no longer safe for travellers   The National Assembly, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to provide N50 billion  bailout as fund for the aviation sector, if it must remain afloat and efficiently serve Nigerians.   Both the Senate and House of Representatives described the N4 billion bailout funds provided by the government […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: My desire is to make Nigeria corruption free

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…receives Salami probe panel’s report on Magu • Committee wants EFCC chair appointed from outside of police President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said he desired to make Nigeria a country that has no tolerance for corruption, but one where the menace is vigorously battled. The President stated this while receiving the report of the Judicial Commission […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica