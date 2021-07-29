Despite challenges, Nigerians don’t joke with education, says Buhari at London Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that despite the challenges facing the country, Nigerians do not joke with education.

The President said this Thursday during a panel session at the Global Education Summit in London, United Kingdom.

According to him, Nigerians prioritize education because they know that if their children or wards missed the opportunity of being educated, they have missed a lot.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted that the size and population of Nigeria are challenges for any administration.

He, however, added that the government and people realize that education remains the starting point for success.

“You can’t succeed outside your educational qualification. Anybody who missed education has missed everything. Nigerians are acutely aware of the priority of education, and parents are making sacrifices to ensure that their children and wards get educated,” he said.

It would be pertinent to note that the country is currently fighting Boko Haram insurgents whose ideology forbids formal education in the country.

On the panel with President Buhari were Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana, Faure Gnassingbe of Togo, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, and Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi.

Each President spoke on the peculiarities of the education sector of his country, and how budgetary provisions would be increased to ameliorate the situation. They all raised their hands as a sign of commitment to that resolution.

Buhari had earlier committed to raising the budget for education by 50% in the next two years, and the country would attain a 100% increase by 2025.