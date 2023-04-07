Despite coups, democracy still best option for Africa, says Buhari

President Muhammad Buhari has said that despite the rash of military coups in Africa, democracy still remained the best form of government. The President stated this yesterday when he played host to the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Angola, Dr Eustaquio Januario Quibato. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President recalled the role Nigeria played in the liberation of Angola, noting that the country uses its size and resources to help sister African nations as much as possible. He said despite the rash of military coups in some parts of the continent, “democracy is still the best option.”

Quibato thanked the President for the “wise leadership you’ve been giving to Nigeria,” for being champion of anti-corruption in Africa, and for degrading the Boko Haram insurgency group. The outgoing ambassador also lauded President Buhari for repositioning the Nigerian economy to be less import dependent.

The President also received in audience the out going Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Dr Fahad Obaid Al Taffaq, who said he was quite glad and that Nigeria made a good impression on him. Recalling that he had been well-received anytime he visited UAE, the President assured that the two countries would continue to improve on their relationship, “as we have so much in common.” Dr Taffaq equally pledged that the two countries would continue to work “on the details of our relationship,” adding that he made lots of friends in government, the private sector, and civil society during his five-year stay. He said he travelled extensively in Nigeria, and had come to understand the diversity and culture of the people. “I am leaving with beautiful memories. I will continue to be close to Nigeria in different capacities,”

