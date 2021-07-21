Despite COVID-19, God blessed us in 2020 – JaySynths

The year 2020 will be remembered for the global health challenge, the deadly coronavirus that led to the death of millions of people across the world. In Nigeria, Lagos and Abuja took the lead in daily infections as deaths occurred in their numbers leaving many families in pain and anguish.

But for music producer, Chisom Obinna Onyeke, popularly called ‘JaySynths’, the hit maker behind the award winning song, ‘Case by Teni’, 2020 is a year he would remember for long as God gave his family a reason to be happy and elated beyond what money can afford.

“Many regarded 2020 a lost year, but it was a year of blessing for me and my family because my wife and I welcomed a beautiful baby boy, and our business ironically went so well,” JaySynths says.

Recalling the rough road to stardom, JaySynths said he did all he could to create identity for himself JaySynths also considered the early years of his career a bit tough while trying to carve an niche himself saying: “I had to learn the techniques on how to achieve a good sound. And it worked for me as soon as I got the techniques right.”

Though a success story today, the hit maker maintained that producing music is a continuous process of learning.

“Every day, I try to create something iconic. That improves and sharpens me enough,” JaySynths said. .)

On what motivated him to go into music as a full-time preoccupation, he said: “The love for it, period,” while noting that if he weren’t into music, he would probably have ended up “working in an oil company or a reputable organisation.”

Since his switch to music business, the lessons have been quite enormous but JaySynths says: “The biggest one of them is being unique and being relevant else, you will be forgotten.”

Continuing, he said: “I also learnt the important lesson of life that it is always important to be you and never seek for validation when you know your worth.”

He also spoke on his plan for 2021 in regards to what music fans should expect from him before the end of the year.

“I have been working on different songs with lots of talents and some big-name artistes. Music fans should expect some hits before the year runs out. I have an EP coming out later this year,” he let the cat out of the bag even as he urged his fans to expect more from him in the years ahead.

JaySynths, aside from producing “Case” (one of the songs that shot Teni to the limelight), has got many award-winning songs to his credit. “I produced “Power Rangers” also by Teni, “Daz How Star Do” by Skiibii and “Ozana” by Hotkid,” he affirmed.

His body of works includes, amongst others, “Wait” (Teni), “In a Fix” (Ice Prince & Mr Eazi) “Doh” (by Victor AD) and “Obiaato” by Kuami Eugene.

A family man to the core, he described his journey into marriage as lovable, adventurous and quite dignifying.

According to Chisom Obinna Onyeke, marrying a girl he dated in their university days meant he had a lot to learn and grow with, adding that though marriage has its ups and downs, it is an institution with boundless benefits.

