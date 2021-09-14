Business

Despite exit from Nigeria, Tiger Brands aim at African dominance

Posted on Author Hassan Taiwo WITH AGENCY REPORT Comment(0)

Africa’s largest food producer, Tiger Brands, has restated its resolve to dominate good production in Africa as it ventures into new areas of opportunities in this regard.

 

Tiger Brands exited Nigeria about a month ago after selling its minority stake in UAC Foods, becoming the latest SA company to pull out of the West African nation, a potentially lucrative market, which has been criticised as being hostile to foreign capital. BDLive reports that for Tiger Brands, the exit marks the end of the journey that started a decade ago with the acquisition of Deli Foods.

 

Updating the market in  South Africa, Tiger Brands said it was selling its 49 per cent interest in the food, dairy and beverage company back to its parent, UAC of Nigeria, which holds the 51 per cent balance. Before now, Tiger Brands had established a venture capital fund as part of its effort to drive growth.

The venture capital fund launched in June 2021 aims to give food and beverage startups the much-needed access to capital and capability required to grow their businesses.

 

The fund will assist entrepreneurs in securing capital while also helping Tiger explore new opportunities locally and across the African continent. As a priority, the fund will invest in consumer brands and intellectual property within the food and beverage sector.

 

There will be a secondary focus on capability and technology opportunities within across the value chain which can benefit the broader Tiger business. Relevant opportunities will include emerging and existing consumer trends such as Health and Nutrition, Plant Based foods, Convenience and Snackification.

 

Becky Opdyke, Chief Marketing Officer at Tiger Brands says “Our strategy and vision is not only to continue being Africa’s largest food manufacturer, but also to ensure that we stay ahead of the curve in terms of trends to better cater to the evolving needs of our consumers.”

 

This initiative will provide Tiger with early access to opportunities, which in turn provides a pipeline of growth initiatives to fuel future growth.

 

Through this venture, Tiger Brands will expand its participation in new product categories, as well as enhance its access to capabilities to continue serving its consumer base. Tiger Brands is one of two firms that exited Nogeria in recent tome.

 

Recall that 16 years after it opened its first outlet in Nigeria, Shoprite — Africa’s largest food retailer, sold its Nigerian operations to a company owned by a group of local investors led by property firm Persianas Investment, Ketron.

 

The buyer intends to shift the giant from an ownership model to a franchise one. With the acquisition of the 25 outlets in eight states — approved by Nigeria’s Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Shoprite pulled out from the West African nation due to supply-chain disruptions and repatriation of funds.

 

Ketron said it had plans to keep open new Shoprite outlets and display more Nigerian-made products. South Africa’s Shoprite has 2.843 supermarkets operating in 15 countries.

 

This amounts to around 35 million customers on the African continent and in the Indian Ocean islands. Other foreign companies have encountered similar operational challenges when doing business in Nigeria’s market resulting in their departure from the country’s market — such as Mr Price Group, Woolworths and Truworths International.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Firm empowers over 475 beneficiaries in entrepreneurial skills

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Nigerian Breweries Plc, a foremost brewing company, has launched a youth and women empowerment programme for 475 women and youth through the acquisition of various vocational skills in five communities across four key states where its business operates in the country.   This initiative, which is in line with the company’s ‘Winning with Nigeria’ philosophy, […]
Business

Qatar begins flights to Abuja, invest in fuel efficient planes

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

Qatar Airways has commenced flight services to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja in a three weekly frequency from Doha. This becomes the carrier’s sixth new destination by the national carrier of the State of Qatar since the start of the pandemic. The Abuja service will be operated by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner […]
Business

Taking right steps towads telecoms infrastructure protection

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO

The recent presidential directive to security agencies to protect telecommunications infrastructure may have come as a positive development for the sector. However, stakeholders are worried that government has not done the right thing to protect the critical facilities. SAMSON AKINTARO reports When the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, recently announced the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica