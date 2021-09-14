Despite exit from Nigeria, Tiger Brands aim at African dominance

Africa’s largest food producer, Tiger Brands, has restated its resolve to dominate good production in Africa as it ventures into new areas of opportunities in this regard.

Tiger Brands exited Nigeria about a month ago after selling its minority stake in UAC Foods, becoming the latest SA company to pull out of the West African nation, a potentially lucrative market, which has been criticised as being hostile to foreign capital. BDLive reports that for Tiger Brands, the exit marks the end of the journey that started a decade ago with the acquisition of Deli Foods.

Updating the market in South Africa, Tiger Brands said it was selling its 49 per cent interest in the food, dairy and beverage company back to its parent, UAC of Nigeria, which holds the 51 per cent balance. Before now, Tiger Brands had established a venture capital fund as part of its effort to drive growth.

The venture capital fund launched in June 2021 aims to give food and beverage startups the much-needed access to capital and capability required to grow their businesses.

The fund will assist entrepreneurs in securing capital while also helping Tiger explore new opportunities locally and across the African continent. As a priority, the fund will invest in consumer brands and intellectual property within the food and beverage sector.

There will be a secondary focus on capability and technology opportunities within across the value chain which can benefit the broader Tiger business. Relevant opportunities will include emerging and existing consumer trends such as Health and Nutrition, Plant Based foods, Convenience and Snackification.

Becky Opdyke, Chief Marketing Officer at Tiger Brands says “Our strategy and vision is not only to continue being Africa’s largest food manufacturer, but also to ensure that we stay ahead of the curve in terms of trends to better cater to the evolving needs of our consumers.”

This initiative will provide Tiger with early access to opportunities, which in turn provides a pipeline of growth initiatives to fuel future growth.

Through this venture, Tiger Brands will expand its participation in new product categories, as well as enhance its access to capabilities to continue serving its consumer base. Tiger Brands is one of two firms that exited Nogeria in recent tome.

Recall that 16 years after it opened its first outlet in Nigeria, Shoprite — Africa’s largest food retailer, sold its Nigerian operations to a company owned by a group of local investors led by property firm Persianas Investment, Ketron.

The buyer intends to shift the giant from an ownership model to a franchise one. With the acquisition of the 25 outlets in eight states — approved by Nigeria’s Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Shoprite pulled out from the West African nation due to supply-chain disruptions and repatriation of funds.

Ketron said it had plans to keep open new Shoprite outlets and display more Nigerian-made products. South Africa’s Shoprite has 2.843 supermarkets operating in 15 countries.

This amounts to around 35 million customers on the African continent and in the Indian Ocean islands. Other foreign companies have encountered similar operational challenges when doing business in Nigeria’s market resulting in their departure from the country’s market — such as Mr Price Group, Woolworths and Truworths International.

