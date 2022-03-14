News Top Stories

Despite FG’s importation of 120m litres of PMS, fuel scarcity persists in Bauchi

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI Comment(0)

Despite the pronouncement of the Federal Government on the procurement and supply of 120.35 million litres of PMS into the country, yet the product is being sold at N350 per litre in most of the filling stations in Bauchi, where drivers and commuters have continued to face serious difficulties before getting the commodity. A New Telegraph reporter who went round found that the commodity is not sufficient and affordable in most of the filling stations visited. However, at some of the few independent filling stations who managed to sell fuel; their stations had long queues of vehicles because of the N90 difference: they sell at N260 whereas it sells for N350 at the black market. Investigations also revealed that it is only at the major markets selling points that the commodity is being sold at the official price of N165 per litre. On the other hand, people have continued to worry over the new trend by black marketers who have now taken over most of the filling stations, selling their products in front of those stations without fear of being arrested by either the police or officials of regulatory agencies in the state. Malam Yahaya Ambassador, a taxi driver at the popular Wunti market, told New Telegraph that what really bothered him was the way black marketers were selling their products in front of some filling stations without any fear of security operatives

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Surveyors trained on improving survey practice

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Surveyors in Osun state have been charged to equip themselves with update information and modern technology relevant to surveying practice so as to move with the current global trend.   The State Chairman of Association of Private Practising Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), Surveyor Joseph Oluborode gave the charge in Osogbo, the state capital during a […]
News Top Stories

NDA seeks N1.9bn increase in 2022 budget

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…NAFRC also cries out for more funds The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Wednesday appealed to the National Assembly to raise its 2022 budget proposal by at least N1.9 billion to enable it execute important projects and issues. The Commandant of the Academy, Maj. Gen. I.M. Yusuf made the request at a budget defence session with […]
News

FG pledges to restore Unity Schools’ quality, standard

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has pledged to restore quality and standard back to the 110 Federal Colleges also known as Unity Colleges across the country. Minister of state for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who made the pledge while declaring open the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Principals of Unity Colleges yesterday in Gombe State, said the Federal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica