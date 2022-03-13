Metro & Crime

Despite FG’s importation of 120m litres of PMS, fuel scarcity persists in Bauchi

Despite the pronouncement of the Federal Government on the procurement and supply of 120.35 million litres of PMS into the country, yet the product is being sold at N350 per litre in most of the filling stations in Bauchi, where drivers and commuters have continued to face serious difficulties before getting the commodity.

A New Telegraph reporter who went round found that the commodity is not sufficient and affordable in most of the filling stations visited.

However, at some of the few independent filling stations who managed to sell fuel; their stations had long queues of vehicles because of the N90 difference: they sell at N260 whereas it sells for N350 at the black market.

Investigations also revealed that it is only at the major markets selling points that the commodity is being sold at the official price of N165 per litre.

On the other hand, people have continued to worry over the new trend by black marketers who have now taken over most of the filling stations, selling their products in front of those stations without fear of being arrested by either the police or officials of regulatory agencies in the state.

Malam Yahaya Ambassador, a taxi driver at the popular Wunti market, told New Telegraph that what really bothered him was the way black marketers were selling their products in front of some filling stations without any fear of security operatives.

 

