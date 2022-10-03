News

Despite his apology, youths protest Ihedioha’s comment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Young men and women resident in Owerri, the Imo state capital yesterday embarked on a protest to press home their grievances over the ‘saboteur’ comment creditedto Chief Emeka Ihedioha.

This is coming a few days after the former Governor apologised on national television that his intentions were blown out of proportion. The state chairman of Coalition for Peter Obi, Comrade Chukwuka Anukanti, while briefing journalists during the protest said that the youths of the state were disappointed by the comments made by Ihedioha

He said: “The comment made by Chief Ihedioha, a former deputy speaker of the house of representatives and the immediate past governor of Imo State is to say the least most unfortunate and disdainful especially with the campaigns for the 2023 general elections underway.

“Ihedioha by his comment portrayed himself as a desperate politician, who is troubled by the revolution by young Nigerians to take back their country. “Come to think of it, is it possible that Ihedioha is happy with the deplorable state of the nation?

Being a career politician, is he remotely interested in sustaining the status quo and preserving the old brigade in power just because he may have benefited somewhat from the apparent misrule of this country?

 

