Despite ill luck, I’ll do my best, Buhari assures

…vows to conduct free, fair polls

President Muhammmadu Buhari has assured that despite ill luck experienced by his administration with the drop in accruable resources, he will still do his best.

The President gave this assurance yesterday in an interactive session with Nigerians in Paris, France.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President also expressed his commitment to the conduct of free and fair elections in the country.

While describing the sustenance of the multiparty structure as the bedrock of democracy with trust from the citizens, the President noted that results from elections since he assumed office had been a mixed bag, with the people’s choice playing out, promising to keep the template that had brought more credibility to the electoral process.

“Free and fair election is a great concern. In the last elections, our party lost in some elections and it reflects our position of non-interference.

“We believe in free and fair elections. I have respect for Nigerians to choose their leaders. We have shown we respect our citizens by allowing them to choose their leaders,” he said.

Buhari maintained that he ordered security to deal with anyone who disrupts electoral processes in order to demonstrate his administration’s commitment to the multiparty system.

On security, Buhari said all the Service Chiefs were changed in order to inject new energy and ideas into protecting the country, adding that the security chiefs were also given clear targets and time lines.

In his remarks, Nigerian Ambassador to France, Kayode Ibrahim Laro, appreciated the President for always creating time to interact with Nigerians, describing him as the “most friendly President to Nigerians in diaspora’’.

At the meeting, Nigerians in Paris raised issues with the President on security, voting in elections, economy and education.

