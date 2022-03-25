News

Despite improvement, access to learning still a big challenge – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said despite the significant improvements in the nation’s education sector, access to learning still remains a big challenge. Osinbajo stated this at the official launch of the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) on Thursday in Abuja, with support by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Microsoft and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE). NLP is an online, mo-bile, and soon–to–be offline platform that would allow continuous access to quality education. It is aimed at reaching 3 million learners in 2022 and 12 million learners by 2025. It is designed for pre primary, primary and secondary school learning, providing access for children, youths and teachers to access a digitalised curriculum with learning materials in all core subjects for primary one to six, and all all junior and secondary school classes. Represented by the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, he stressed that in order to ensure continuity of learning for all children, Nigeria must change and reimagine the education sector.

 

