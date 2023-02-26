2023 Elections Politics

Despite INEC Warning, Buhari, Malami, Ortom, Others Violate Ballot Secrecy

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami and Governor Samuel Ortom violated the ballot secrecy on Saturday despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) warning concerning the display of thumb-printed ballots.

It would be recalled that the electoral umpire in a statement issued ahead of the general elections prohibits use of mobile phones and other photographic devices at voting cubicles to forestall the menace of vote-buying that has blighted Nigeria’s elections.

A few hours after INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of voter Education and Publicity, Festus Okoye, cautioned that, “No one will be allowed to take his or her phone to the voting cubicle,” President Buhari, Malami, Ortom and other political gladiators were seen displaying ballot after casting their votes for the APC.

Okoye, who said the law prohibits display of ballots by voters, added that, “officials of the ICPC, EFCC and security agencies will be on hand to monitor and ensure that the law in that respect is not violated.”

Speaking against the backdrop, Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu described the President’s conduct as a “rare show of loyalty,” by displaying “his ballot paper, with thumbprint for All Progressives Congress’ (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu” on Saturday in Daura, Katsina State.

The president who voted at Ward A, Sarkin Yara Polling Unit, 003, was quoted to have reiterated his support for Tinubu while boasting that the APC would win from Daura, Katsina State to Lagos.

Like Buhari, Malami was also seen displaying ballot papers showing how he voted for various candidates of the APC at his Shiryar Fada, Garkar Na Gambo, polling unit of Nasarawa 1 Ward in Birnin-Kebbi on Saturday.

Umar Gwandu, Malami’s spokesperson quoted him as describing the election as “peacefully and in line with the dictates and guidelines put in place by INEC and in conformity with the provisions of the Electoral Acts…and international best practices associated with the election.”

Similarly, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, was seen at his polling unit at Guma local government, showing his ballot in favour of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

APC, PDP jittery over Obi’s acceptance across Nigeria, says Labour Party’s Akingade

Posted on Author OLAOLU OLADIPO

One of the major opposition parties jostling to wrest power from the dominant and established platforms, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the Labour Party. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, the National Legal Adviser of the party, Mr. Oyelekan Akingbade spoke on the upsurge in membership […]
Politics

We’re not aware of Umahi’s defection – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is not aware of the defection of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC). PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in an interview, said the party is not a party to be pushed about by an individual. “However,  you will […]
Politics

2022: Prominent Nigerians who passed on in outgone year

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

There is no doubt that 2022 was a challenging year that claimed the lives of many prominent Nigerians, including politicians. ANAYO EZUGWU looks at some prominent Nigerians who passed during the year   Demola Seriki On December 15, Nigerians woke up with the shocking news of the death of the country’s ambassador to Spain, Demola […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica