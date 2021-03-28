Sports

Despite injury before World Tour in Doha, I recorded my best result –Quadri

Posted on Author ADEKUNLE SALAMI

Africa’s number one table tennis player spoke to Sunday Telegraph’s ADEKUNLE SALAMI about his preparations for the Olympics and his performances at the World Tour. Excerpts:

 

How have you been coping with the tournaments even with the COVID-19 protocols?

 

I believe it’s the same situation for everyone, it’s been very hard and difficult but always giving thanks to God for life.

 

No doubt, COVID-19 has been a big challenge to sports because I recall the lockdown whereby one cannot even go out to train. It was like the world was coming to an end because playing table tennis is a daily routine and I had to stop that for months.

 

We thank God things are gradually returning to normal and we are following the rules and regulations just as we pray to God for safety always

How was the Table Tennis tour for you generally?

 

Of course I am happy that we are able to return to world tour again after about one year of the pandemic, I was actually not having high expectations for personal reasons, I only went there to play and enjoy myself, not many people knew I was injured 15 days to start the tournament in Doha and surprisingly I recovered and played fine, It was more of determination and mindset to excel. I am happy with my performances in Doha which was a surprise to my club and people close to me because I was not fully fit. I hope to continue in same way in future events.

Tell us your best moment or best game in the recent tournaments and explain why it was memorable

 

My victory against Indian Satiyan will remain forever in my memory because I did not practice for about 10 days before the start of the tournament and the Indian told the world that I was an easy prey for him. I was focused, I approached the match with utmost wisdom and agility.

 

My mental alertness was high and surprisingly I won 3-0 which I see as a strange result. So I see the match as my best on tour because of my fitness level. It is still fresh in my mind and will remain forever in my memory.

 

You played in the quarter-finals of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. What are your plans or target for Tokyo event?

 

Yes, I’m very happy to have played in the Quarter-final in Real Games and it is always not going to be very easy but nothing is impossible. I’m looking forward to giving my best in the Tokyo games and we’d see how it’s going to be. I’m not going to put myself under any kind of pressure.

 

So, for that reason, I’m not going to say I have any kind of expectation but I’d give my best just like I did in “Real” and we’ll see how it goes.

Tell us your target in table tennis in the next five years

 

By God’s grace, in the next five years, I look forward to continuing playing table tennis and of course, only God knows the future. I really don’t know how it’s going to be but, of course, the objective is always to do much better than before.

 

So, in the next five years, the objective remains the same. I want to do much better than before.

 

I want to play very well for my club, my country. I want to be a good ambassador for my sponsors.

