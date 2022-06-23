Despite jumbo win, Super Eagles slump in FIFA ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles tumbled five steps down the ladder in the FIFA ranking released Thursday. They are now 36 in the world from the 31st position they were in the last ranking done on 31 March.

In Africa, they fell to number five from the last fourth position they occupied.

Thus the 10-0 bashing of Sao Tome and the laborious 2-1 home win over Sierra Leone were not very impact-full in their ranking.

On the other hand, African champions, Senegal continue to ride on the crest wave of recurring successes. Not only are they still number one in Africa, the current African champions and World Cup hopefuls are now number 18 in the world, taking two steps up the global ladder.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...