Despite naira scarcity 22-year-old praises Buhari

Hafsat Munkaila, 22, residing in the Bauchi Metropolitan City yesterday backed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s currency redesign policy, praising President Muhammadu Buhari. According to her, Buhari means well to Nigerians, especially common people. She said: “This cashless policy is not meant to suffer people but rather create an enabling environment for people to reduce the rate of risk in moving money about.” Hafsat urged the public to embrace it and educate people at the grassroots level on the benefits of the policy. However, she appealed to the Federal Government and CBN to look into the naira crisis to stop suffering in the land. Hafsat said: “I’m appealing to the Federal Government and CBN to look into the issue of this policy and find a lasting solution to the problem. “I’m calling on the President and CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele to produce more new banknotes to cushion the hardship being experienced in banks.”
