Despite NURTW’s suspension tolls collection continues on Lagos roads

Despite the suspension of the National Union of Road Transport Workers’ (NURTW) operation by the Lagos State government in the state, activities and dues collections by the suspected members of the unions still continued unabated across the state.

Saturday Telegraph discovered that from Ikeja, the state capital, to Oshodi, Mushin, Gbagada, Ijora, Egbeda and other parts of the state metropolis, it was difficult to believe that the union have been outlawed by the state government as they continued their operation unhindered. Our correspondents observed that suspected members of the union all operated without their green and white uniform, but they all collected their usual dues from drivers and conductors and other transporters in the state metropolis.

This was even as the National body of the NURTW said that it would soon make its position known to the public after an emergency meeting convened by the union, which will be held on Monday. The Lagos State Government had on Friday declared that it has finally suspended the activities of the union following the crisis between the state and the nation body of the NURTW.

The government said that it has been watching closely events in the NURTW, saying that there had been claims and counter claims over the control of the union. The Government said that it has a duty to ensure the safety of lives and property of all Lagosians and visitors. The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso said in a statement that there is an urgent need to douse the unnecessary tension generated by the leadership tussle in the NURTW and protect the citizenry from the likely fallout of the situation. But reacting to the suspension and the report of continued operation and due collection by the union, the National Deputy General Secretary of the NURTW, Mr Anthony Azguwa, said that the union would hold an emergency on the way forward.

 

