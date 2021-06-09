News Top Stories

Despite pandemic, Nigerian students’ visas number to US increase by 2.5 %

…as 13,000 Nigerians currently studying in America varsities

The number of students’ visas from Nigeria to the United States increased by 2.5 per cent in 2019/2020 school year despite the global COVID- 19 pandemic that reduced the visa worldwide. It is the eighth year in a row that the percentage of Nigerian students’ visas number to the US has increased.

Disclosing this in Lagos on Tuesday during the 2021 Student Visa Day, US Mission Country Consul Coordinator, Susan Tuller, said over 13,000 Nigerian students are currently studying in universities and colleges across America. She said: “These amazing students represent thousands more Nigerians who are already studying in the United States or who will start this summer.

“While students’ visa numbers have gone down worldwide due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, student numbers from Nigeria were up 2.5% for the 2019/2020 school year, the eighth year in a row the percentage has increased. “Currently, there are over 13,000 Nigerian students – and soon a few more! – studying in the United States. “So far in 2021, we have interviewed over 2500 student applicants, and we will continue to prioritize student visa appointments throughout the summer months.”

While stating that higher education plays a central role in U.S.-Nigeria relationship, the Country Consul said Nigeria sends more students to American colleges and universities than any other country in Africa and is the 11th largest source worldwide of international students to the United States. “Our EducationUSA Advising Centres in Lagos, Ibadan, Calabar and Abuja work to make a U.S. education more accessible to Nigerian students.”

