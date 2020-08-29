News

‘Despite plunge in resources, we’ll support MNJTF’

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that despite the plunge in the nation’s resources owing to the fall in the price of crude oil and the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), his government would continue to support the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) based in N’djamena, Chad Republic. According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President gave the assurance at the Presidential Vila while receiving Ambassador Mamman Nuhu , Executive Secretary, Lake Chad Basin Commission and Head of Mission, MNJTF.

He said despite paucity of resources, security of Nigeria and that of her neighbours must have pride of place, “so I will consult with all the relevant officials, and we will do our best.” Nuhu gave the President updates on the proposed recharge of Lake Chad, which he said was one of the priorities of Lake Chad Basin Commission, “and for which you have great passion,” informing that the governments of China and Italy were of great support, and positive action should commence soon.

