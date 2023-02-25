2023 Elections

Despite Pre-Election Violence, Electorate Troop Out Massively To Vote In Ilesa

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola

There was a massive turnout of voters in the Ilesa metropolis of Osun State despite witnessing pre-election violence barely four days before the election.

Many political analysts have projected that there would be a low turnout of voters due to attacks and killings the town witnessed days before the poll.

However, the turn-out was impressive when compared to the expected turn-out these polling units normally witnessed but still fair than the projected one due to killings and attacks.

Recall that there were reported cases of violence such as attacks, and killings which led to the death of some persons and others injured across two major political parties.

Voters in some polling units came to booths as early as 8:00 am while presiding officers including security operatives were on alert in units visited by our Correspondent.

Some presiding officers had to change their venue after owners of residential buildings asked them to vacate their premises because they don’t want trouble.

Ward 8 Unit 3 – Ilesa West LGA
Some voters claimed that they were threatened by thugs who compelled them to vote for a particular political party which prevented them from freely expressing their rights.

Ward 5 Unit 5 – Ilesa West as of the time of filing this report, more than 20 polling units our Correspondent visited within Ilesa East and Ilesa West Local Governments were peaceful.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

