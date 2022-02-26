Despite reservations, Buhari signs amended Electoral Bill

Send amendment proposal on time, Lawan tells Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the contentious Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022, passed by the National Assembly into law with a caveat that Section 84(2) of the Act be expunged. According to him, there was a need to amend section 84(12), which contravened the rights of political office holders to vote, or be voted for in political party conventions and congresses. The President at the signing ceremony held yesterday at the Presidential Villa said the law held a lot of promise for improving the election processes in the country, with introduction of new technology, and efforts to engender clarity and transparency.

In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said “Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, from the review it is my perspective that the substance of the Bill is both reformative and progressive. I am making this bold declaration because I foresee the great potentials of the Bill.

Worthy of note include the democratic efficacy of the Bill with particular reference to sections 3, 9(2), 34, 41, 47, 84(9), (10) and (11) among others. “This, however, cannot be said about one provision as contained in the proposed Bill, which provision constitutes fundamental defect, as it is in conflict with extant constitutional provisions. “Section 84 (12) constitutes a disenfranchisement of serving political office holders from voting or being voted for at Conventions or Congresses of any political party, for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election in cases where it holds earlier than 30 days to the National Election,’’ he said.

Quoting the section, “84(12) No political appointee at any level shall be voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election,” the President noted it had introduced qualification and disqualification criteria that ultra vires the Constitution by way of importing blanket restriction and disqualification to serving political office holders of which they are constitutionally accorded protection.

He continued “The practical application of section 84(12) of the Electoral Bill, 2022 will, if assented to, by operation of law, subject serving political office holders to inhibitions and restrictions referred to under section 40 and 42 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.”

Reacting to the development, the Senate President, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, who commended his colleagues lawmakers, said “For us, in the ninth National Assembly, this is a fulfillment of one of our cardinal objectives in our legislative agendas in the two chambers. And of course, for the administration to this is one very important piece of legislation that this administration will work with Nigerians, especially when it comes to the electoral environment, where we always feel that we must improve on what we have met. And by the time we leave, the electoral climate must be better in terms of integrity, in terms of transparency, and ensuring that every vote counts.” Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who in his reaction said the bill was a collaborative effort by all stakeholders, described the law as a piece of legislation with far reaching implications.

