Despite resources constraints, FG’ll cater for the people –Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that despite resource constraints, the federal government would continue to make provisions for the people. Osinbajo made this known yesterday while receiving a delegation from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, led by the Undersecretary/Emergency Response Coordinator, Mr. Martin Griffiths, at the Presidential Villa.

In a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said: “We have challenges; post-pandemic challenges,resource constraints, but we still have to make provisions for the millions of people who expect that government must be in a position to support them in a terrible and challenging period.’’ He said he was extremely pleased by OCHA, as he acknowledged that: “Its contribution to all humanitarian efforts. The experience OCHA brings to the table is one of dealing with conflicts and problems, not just humanitarian concerns, but the political concerns in delivering humanitarian assistance.”

Regarding the reintegration of refugees and IDPs affected by humanitarian crises, particularly in the Northeast, the Vice President said: “We are looking at mobilising resources for when we bring back refugees; someone must make provisions for them, provide the right living conditions for them. “I hope these are areas where we might be able to get some support from OCHA, even if what we are able to get asides from physical and material support,” would be “the kinds of technical assistance that will help us in just thinking the problems through and coming up with plans and ideas and delivering on the mandate.”

On the need to effectively end the insurgency, the Vice President observed that the international community mobilized and dealt with ISIS. Africa and especially the Sahel really need to have that kind of decisive action. Griffiths in his remarks said OCHA would be willing to stay in Nigeria for as long as the country needed it. He said that the OCHA had increased its budget to $1.2 billion in 2022, adding that they were ready to support the government to help people affected by humanitarian crisis. In attendance at the meeting was the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq and other officials from OCHA.

