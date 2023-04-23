Despite restraining order, FEC approves N142bn e-Customs’ project

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the controversial e-Customs modernisation contract worth about N142.24 billion. That was amid reports of an existing court order restraining the Federal Government from proceeding with the project. The Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, disclosed that a key feature of the e-Customs project includes an integrated and robust infrastructure for Customs supervision, which would ensure the stability and efficiency of Customs operations at its headquarters and branches. The infrastructure includes Cloud Data Centre, All Connected Customs Network, Video Surveillance System.

The concessionaire includes Bergman Securities Consultant and Suppliers Limited as the project sponsor, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) as the lead financier and Huawei Technologies as the lead technical service provider. Agba said the concessionaire had furnished the government with $9 million (N4.14 billion) security from the satisfactory performance of the project plus a debt facility timesheet in the sum of $300 million (N138 billion) to finance the first phase of the project. He also revealed that the concessionaire will take 45 per cent of all that accrues to the Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) while 55 per cent goes to the Federal Government. The concessionaire will also keep 25 per cent of what accrues to the Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESC), while 75 per cent will go to the Federal Government. Recall that two Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SAN, had asked the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to obey a court order in respect of a dispute on the multi-billion Naira Customs modernisation project.

The senior lawyers, Messrs Ahmed Raji and Dipo Okpeseyi, had in separate letters warned the AGF; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and Secretary to the Government of the Federation of “underhand efforts being made to obtain FEC approval and or ratification of the re-award of the e-Customs project.” Specifically, the lawyers are asking the FEC to suspend, discontinue or discountenance any request to initiate deliberations or a fresh request for approval for the award of the said contract to any other bidder aside the original approval granted by FEC to Messrs E- Customs Project Limited. “It is in spite of all these that the Nigeria Customs Service is pushing to have the FEC grant another approval with the sole purpose to embarrass, over reach and undermine the earlier approval and ratification by the FEC and prejudice the matter pending in court,” said Okpeseyi in his letter to the SGF dated April 11, 2023.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had in June, 2022, restrained the Federal Government from enforcing or giving effect to an agreement on the Customs modernisation project, otherwise known as E- Customs allegedly executed by its agents on May 30, 2022. On February 20, 2023, the court had admonished all parties in the matter to preserve the res of any matter before court and do nothing to interfere with the proceedings. The court also issued an order of interim injunction against the Federal Government or its agents, acting through the Federal Executive Council, from retrospectively ratifying the decision to concession the e- customs project to Trade Modernization Project Limited, Huawei Technologies Company Limited and AFC. The restraining order issued by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Abuja Division of the court shall last till the hearing and the determination of a suit brought against the Federal Government and other parties by two aggrieved companies. Hearing in the case resumed on April 19 but the plaintiffs have raised an alarm that the Minister of Finance and the AGF were going ahead to present a new memo to FEC on the matter despite a restraining court order. The two aggrieved companies, E-customs HC Project Limited and Bionica Technologies (West Africa) Limited jointly challenged the alleged unlawful and fraudulent concession of the E-custom project to the defendants.