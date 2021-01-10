Despite restrictions, agricultural goods’ imports increase by N263.5bn

Against the backdrop of the border closure and ban on the importation of selected food and agricultural items, Nigeria’s import of agricultural goods has increased significantly over the last one year.

Between the third quarter of 2019 and third quarter of 2020, the country’s agro product importation swelled by N236.5 billion, representing a 52.34 per cent increase.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s agricultural goods imports increased by 108.9 per cent in value in the third quarter of 2020, when compared to the value recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2019.

In Q3 2019, Nigeria imported N239.9 billion worth of agricultural products, representing 85.1 per cent of total trade. By Q3 2020, the country’s agricultural products imports hit N503.4 billion. These were mostly durum wheat worth N148.6 billion, imported from Canada, United States of America, and Russia; N22.2 billion worth of mackerel from Russia, Netherlands and Japan, as well as N25.9 billion maize seed from Argentina.

Further analysis of the data showed that overall, in Q3, Nigeria imported agricultural goods worth N174, 953. 66billion from America, N80, 229. 87 billion from Asia, N15, 880.38 billion from Africa, N232, 179.79 billion from Europe and N200.89 billion from Oceania. Reacting to the fall in global oil prices and depleting foreign reserves, the government had sought to grow the local agro sector and boost food production by banning importation of a range of agricultural and food products.

Among the banned items were: live or dead birds (including frozen poultry), pork, beef, bird’s eggs, excluding hatching eggs, refined vegetable oils and fats (includes mayonnaise).

Others were: cane or beet sugar and chemically pure sucrose, in solid form in retail packs, cocoa butter, powder and cakes, spaghetti/ noodles, fruit Juice in retail packs as well as various categories of water. Market watchers have observed that the ban has not improved local production of food as much as would be expected.

They name shocks like terrorism, banditry and attacks that have confronted farmers in recent times as reason for poor production in the local food industry. In addition to these, they also blame the situation on paucity of funds, especially for smallholder farmers who lack the capacity to access loans at reasonable interest rates.

In 2012, Nigeria, under the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Develop-Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, launched an agricultural transformation agenda. As part of this programme, farmers received subsidised seeds and fertilisers on their mobile phones or electronic wallets.

Nigeria had at the time embarked on a database of farmers, which allowed the ministry to know the number of farmers. Within one year, the ewallet reached 1.7 million farmers, according to the ministry. The programme recorded a measure of success in terms of food production.

Currently, due to the poor level of local production, food import, which in 2014-2015 was put at $5 billion annually, has doubled over the past five years to $10 billion. According to an International Trade Administration source, Nigeria spends about $10 billion annually on importation of wheat, rice, poultry, fish, food services, consumer-oriented foods and others.

The country’s agro exports on the other hand, have only grown by N18.4 billion in one year. In Q3 2019, Nigeria’s agricultural exports accounted for N42.1billion or 14.9 per cent of total trade.

The volume of exports in the third quarter of 2020 was N60.5billion, a growth representing 30.41 per cent. An agro business expert and Chairman of Comtrade Group, Mr. Abiodun Oladapo, blamed government policy for the worsening state of food production in the country.

Oladapo said whereas the government spent huge sums of money to boost the agricultural sector, the money was not going to those that are growing food. Another expert, Dr. Vincent Nwani advised the government to send extension workers to farms to train farmers on how to maximise space and work with better seedlings and farm equipment.

Nwani, who is the Managing Consultant for RTC Advisory, said the Central Bank of Nigeria needed to step in and ensure that commercial banks comply with the directive to make low interest loans available to farmers and small business owners.

