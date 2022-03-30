Despite Sanwo-Olu’s directive, NURTW continues to collect levies in Lagos

Despite the ban placed on activities of men of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) by the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, agents of the union have continued to collect the usual daily levies from transport operators across the state.

The governor on March 11, 2022, inwhatwashailedasaproactivestep at forestalling a speculated breakdown of law and order, suspended activities of NURTW from all parks across the state. The Union had become crisisprone due to the polarisation of its leadership in the state. However, despite the directive, non-uniformed young men were sighted collecting money from bus drivers and tricycle (Marwa) riders in exchange for tickets around Agege, midday on Monday. Operators who spoke to New Telegraph, under condition of anonymity, all confirmed that agents of the NURTW had continued the collections. One of them, a ‘Korope’ driver, who informed that they, (the operators), felt a huge relief when Sanwo- Olu pronounced the suspension, however, lamentedthegovernment’s foot-draggingapproachtotacklingthe excesses of NURTW officials in the state.

“They have been selling the ticket to us, the governor’s order irrespective. They never stopped collecting money from us for one day. “We know that the government has banned them, but who are we to query them?” When asked why still paying for ticketsdespiteknowingthatthereisa bantothateffect, thethirtysomething yearoldoperatorsimplysaid,”unless you don’t want to work”

