Metro & Crime

Despite Sanwo-Olu’s directive, NURTW continues to collect levies in Lagos

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

Despite the ban placed on activities of men of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) by the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, agents of the union have continued to collect the usual daily levies from transport operators across the state.

The governor on March 11, 2022, inwhatwashailedasaproactivestep at forestalling a speculated breakdown of law and order, suspended activities of NURTW from all parks across the state. The Union had become crisisprone due to the polarisation of its leadership in the state. However, despite the directive, non-uniformed young men were sighted collecting money from bus drivers and tricycle (Marwa) riders in exchange for tickets around Agege, midday on Monday. Operators who spoke to New Telegraph, under condition of anonymity, all confirmed that agents of the NURTW had continued the collections. One of them, a ‘Korope’ driver, who informed that they, (the operators), felt a huge relief when Sanwo- Olu pronounced the suspension, however, lamentedthegovernment’s foot-draggingapproachtotacklingthe excesses of NURTW officials in the state.

“They have been selling the ticket to us, the governor’s order irrespective. They never stopped collecting money from us for one day. “We know that the government has banned them, but who are we to query them?” When asked why still paying for ticketsdespiteknowingthatthereisa bantothateffect, thethirtysomething yearoldoperatorsimplysaid,”unless you don’t want to work”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

AMCON ‘demolished ex-British Governor-Generals’ Lagos residences’, court told

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday heard that the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has sold and demolished the former Lagos residences of British Governor-Generals in Nigeria, John Macpherson and Arthur Richards Sir Richards was a British colonial administrator, who served as the Governor-General from 1943 to 1948, […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Niger reduces tax to cushion economic impact

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

As part of efforts to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown, which has affected businesses adversely, the Niger State government has approved the reduction of tax payments in the state. While addressing journalists at the Government House, Minna, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matene on behalf of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello […]
Metro & Crime

Kanu’s trial: Schools, markets, banks shut in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki   Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, was completely empty Thursday following the sit-at-home declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the arraignment of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. In the state, no school, both private and public, was in session as they were closed without any pupil, student or teacher […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica