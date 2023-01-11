Despite tight monetary policy, credit growth hits record high

Although the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for most of last year, adopted an aggressive tightening stance as part of efforts to curb inflation. This has not tamed credit growth, which continues to hit record highs, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Like most of its counterparts in other parts of the world, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last year, responded to the heightened level of inflation, which was occasioned by factors, such as Russia’s February 24, 2022 invasion of Ukraine, by introducing and sustaining a tight monetary policy.

MPR hikes

Thus, the apex bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), in May last year, voted for the first time in over two years to raise the benchmark interest rate – the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), to 13 per cent. The MPC subsequently raised the MPR to 14 percent and 15.5 percent at its meetings in July and September respectively. However, apart from hiking the MPR to 15.5 per cent in September, the MPC also raised the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to 32.5 percent from 27.5 per cent. Giving reasons for the move at the post-MPC press conference, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said: “It was of the view that with the aggressive policy normalisation of the economies, loosening the stance of policy will result in a sharp decrease of exchange rate leading to further hikes that will be afloat. “Also, it will help consolidate the impact of the last two policy rate hikes which is already reflected in the slowing growth rate of oil supply in the economy. We also understand that an aggressive rate hike will slow capital outflows and likely attract capital inflows and appreciate naira. We will keep increasing the interest rate to reduce the high effect of inflation.”

He further stated: “The tested monetary policy theory is that the easiest way to tame inflationary pressure is to raise rates. CBN research study has shown that once inflation trends above 12.5 or 13 per cent, it will retard growth. So, it is difficult for us, with all data available, not to go in a very aggressive way.

So, not too many analysts were surprised that at its last meeting of the year held in November, the MPC sustained the tightening by raising the MPR to 16.5 per cent. But, contrary to concerns expressed by members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) including the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the aggressive monetary tightening by the CBN has so far not had a negative impact on credit growth, according to the regulator’s data. For instance, the CBN’s “Money and Credit Statistics” report for November 2022 shows that banks’ credit to the economy rose by N15.81trillion (32.65 per cent) to N64.22 trillion as of November 2022, compared with N48.41triilion in the corresponding period of last year. Of the net domestic credit, banks’ credit to the private sector and net credit to government stood at N41.58 trillion and N22.64trillion respectively, according to the data. Further analysis of the CBN’s data shows that banking sector credit to the private sector increased by N6.20trillion or 17.53 per cent to N41.58trillion in November this year from N35.38trillion in the corresponding period of last year. Also, the data indicates that when compared with the figure for October 2022 (N40.84trillion), banking sector credit to the private sector in November increased by N746.18 billion or 1.83 per cent. Similarly, the data indicates that net credit to government rose by N9.60trillion or 73.69 per cent to N22.64trillion in November this year from N13.03trillion in the corresponding period of 2021. However, Month-on-Month, net credit to government fell marginally by N7.03billion to N22.64trillion in November from N22.65trillion in the preceding month, according to the data. Analysts believe that banking industry credit to the economy, especially to the private sector, has maintained an upward trend despite the aggressive tightening because of the policies and initiatives introduced by the CBN to encourage deposit money banks (DMBs) to increase lending to the private sector as part of its efforts to boost economic growth.

LDR policy

Specifically, the CBN, in July 2019, introduced the Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) policy, which saw the apex bank increasing the required minimum LDR to 60 per cent effective end of September 2019. It later raised the ratio higher to 65 per cent and directed lenders to comply with the regulation by the end of December of the same year.

In his personal statement at the meeting of the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) held in November, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability Directorate at the apex bank, Dr. Kingsley Obiora, stated: “The industry Non-Performing Loan (NPLs) ratio was 4.8 per cent at the end of October 2022, compared with 5.3 per cent at the end of the corresponding period of 2021, which was below the prudential maximum of 5.0 per cent.

“The decline in NPLs was attributable to write-offs, restructuring of facilities, Global Standing Instruction (GSI) and sound credit risk management by banks. Total assets of the banking industry showed an increase of N12.37 trillion or 21.58 per cent from N57.30 per cent in October 2021 to N69.67 trillion in October 2022, driven largely by balances with CBN/ banks, investments, and credit expansion to the real sector.

“As a result, the total flow of credit to the economy increased from N23.49 trillion in October 2021 to N28.81 trillion in October 2022, representing an increase of 22.66 per cent to the key sectors of the economy, including Oil and Gas, Manufacturing, General, Governments and commerce.” In the same vein, Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability (DG, FSS), Aishah Ahmad, in her personal statement, stated: Total credit also increased by N5.32 trillion to N28.81trillion between end-October 2021 and end-October 2022 with significant growth in credit to manufacturing, general commerce, and oil & gas sectors. The continued credit expansion particularly to output enhancing sectors is expected to further support economic activities. “However, sustained regulatory vigilance is required to mitigate any potential crystallization of credit risk in the finan-cial system in view of lingering macroeconomic risks.” Indeed, in his personal statement at the meeting, another member of the MPC, Professor Mike Obadan, warned that monetary policy tightening may not be the panacea to the country’s inflationary pressures. According to him, “the bank has, since May 2022, rightly responded to the inflation challenge, by sustained implementation of a tight monetary policy which has become tighter at every meeting of the MPC. But can this address all the triggers of inflation? I doubt; it can tame demand arising from monetary expansion but not the inflation arising from other sources.” He contended that while the American Nobel laureate and monetary economist, Milton Friedman, had theorised that inflation is everywhere a monetary phenomenon, “he did not envisage the impact of the Nigerian peculiarities of low productivity of the economy, insecurity and banditry, oil theft, legacy infrastructure and logistics challenges, undiversified economy and heavy import dependence, among others.” Obadan further stated: “Importantly, we need to be mindful of the recessionary implications of too much policy tightening; the trade-off in terms of growth and recession may be significant. Someone may argue that the fall-outs of the policy measures should not bother the CBN. I believe that it should. Importantly, it is not certain how much rate hikes need to be implemented to tame inflation. “Empirical estimates may be helpful, but there is no certainty about it; moreover, there is no one-to-one correspondence between policy rate hikes and inflation reduction because of the existence of numerous extenuating factors beyond monetary policy influence. “So, while the monetary policy stance should remain generally tight, policy rate hike should now be moderately done while a strong appeal is made to the fiscal authority to complement the Bank’s efforts by implementing necessary bold reform measures aimed at addressing insecurity, significantly boosting revenue and foreign exchange and also ensuring fiscal consolidation.”

Conclusion

In fact, the consensus among financial experts is that without the fiscal authorities complementing the CBN’s efforts to curb inflation, aggressive tightening would eventually start to hurt credit growth.

