Despite varying interests, APC still intact, says Sani Musa

A leading aspirant for the position of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has said despite the seemingly diverse interests, the ruling party is still united and intact. This is as he reiterated that President Muhammadu Buhari, as the leader of the party, is on top of the situation and has everything under control. Speaking on TVC News Tonight, the Niger East Senator also discussed APC’s preparations for the conven-tion, and his plans for the party, if elected the National Chairman of the party.

The ruling party has been enmeshed in a series of interest-clashes ahead of its forthcoming March 26 National Convention billed for the FCT, Abuja. Fielding questions on if the selection of candidates for the chairmanship position will go down to consensus or votes by the delegates, Musa, in his response, affirmed that both are within the party’s constitution and he will support whichever of the two the party leadership decides on.

The senator further stated that if he emerges as the National Chairman, he will strengthen the party’s structure in line with the ideology of its founding fathers and make the party a worthy institution as the largest party in Africa. Reeling out some of his programmes, the chairmanship aspirant pledged to institutionalise and make the APC a political party that will work its policies to support the women and youths in both the internal working and developmental structures of the ruling party, if given the opportunity at the forthcoming national convention. Musa, who is Chairman of the Senate Services Committee, also promised to adapt to a participatory work style that will usher visionary and pace-setting leadership for the party that will guarantee affirmative actions. “Under my leadership, the party will embrace more technology in our operations which will reduce waste and abuse of our party best practices.”

 

