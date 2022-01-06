Dessers on stand-by as Ighalo may miss AFCON

Feyenoord’s striker, Cyriel Dessers, might be on the plane to Cameroon to team up with the Super Eagles as a replacement for Odion Ighalo, who might miss out of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations. The Al-Shabab FC of Saudi Arabia is yet to join the team and there are stories that the club already decided to hold on to the former Manchester United striker. Before joining the White Lion from Shanghai Shenhua in 2021, the 2019 AFCON top scorer signed a clause that he would not be involved in international duties.

Prior to that move, Ighalo had announced his retirement from the Nigeria national team, however, he was recalled by Gernot Rohr as the German moved to solve the Super Eagles’ worrisome attacking line. As it stands, the Nigeria Football Federation, Confederation of African Football and Federation of International Football Association are in talks with the Prince Khalid bin Sultan Stadium giants. Except for any late consideration by the Saudi side, the Lagos-born goal poacher will be missing in action when Augustine Eguavoen’s men take on the rest of Africa in their quest for a fourth African title.

