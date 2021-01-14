Sports

Dessers tips Eagles for World Cup quarterfinals

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

Racing Genk of Belgium striker, Cyriel Dessers has taken his love for Nigeria to another level by predicting that the country’s national team, Super Eagles, will play in the quarter finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Although the Nigerian team failed to make it out of the group stage last time out at Russia 2018 and he is yet to cement his place in the squad, after getting a cameo role during an international friendly against Tunisia last October, Dessers is thinking big for the squad in green-and-white.

Consequently, the 26-year-old Dessers admitted he is eagerly looking forward to having a busy time with the Eagles in months to come, even as he stressed that they can make history reaching the quarter-finals at Qatar 2022, where he hopes to be part of Gernot Rohr’s squad. Having made his debut for Nigeria in a 1-1 draw with Tunisia on October 13, but he has made a single appearance so far, Dessers hopes to lay claim for a rosy future ahead of him with the three-time African champions.

Though the Eagles have failed to go beyond the World Cup round of 16 on three occasions, when they lost to Italy, Denmark, and France in 1994, 1998 and 2014 respectively, Dessers stressed that the Nigerian squad can replicate the feats of Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana by reaching the last eight of the tournament in Qatar, with him being a part of the history-chasing squad. Dessers, who is also a former Belgium under-21 international and has scored four goals in 13 appearances for Genk this season, told Voetbal Zone: “Hopefully we can provide a stunt in the coming years. A quarter-final at a World Cup should certainly be possible.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

CAFCC: Akpeyi warns Rivers Utd ahead

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

…as PH side gets N2m boost to beat rival   Super Eagles and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, has sounded a note of warning to Rivers United ahead of Wednesday’s CAF Confederation Cup clash with Bloemfontein Celtic in South Africa.   Akpeyi, 34, plays for CAF Champions League campaigners Kaizer Chiefs in the DSTV Premiership […]
Sports

Australian Open: Jones qualifies for first Grand Slam event

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Britain’s Francesca Jones qualified for a Grand Slam for the first time with a crushing victory over Lu Jia- Jing in the final round of Australian Open qualifying. The 20-year-old beat China’s Lu 6-0 6-1 in just one hour and one minute. Jones was playing in her first overseas Grand Slam qualifying draw at the […]
Sports

Liverpool won’t force Salah to stay, says Klopp

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp sees no reason why Mohamed Salah would want to leave the Premier League champions but says he would not keep the Egyptian forward at the club against his will.   Salah told Spanish newspaper AS in an interview this month that he admired Real Madrid and Barcelona, fuelling talk in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica