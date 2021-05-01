Destination Jamaica: Nigerian tour company expands charter flight operations

Nigerians are set to enjoy less strenuous, un-interrupted direct flight operations to Jamaica following the success of the historic inaugural charter flight from Lagos to Montego Bay, Jamaica last December. Plans are already in top gear for a second charter that will operate between May 24 and June 1.

The flight will set the stage for a more sustained schedule that will facilitate greater air connectivity between Africa and the Caribbean. The upcoming charter flight is being managed within the framework of the Nai-Jamaica Project – the fusion of Naija and Jamaica and the celebration of both countries’ common history and culture. The flight will originate in Lagos and proceed directly to Montego Bay, Jamaica. An inbound leg is also being organised from Jamaica to Nigeria, between May and 31.

This will allow Jamaicans and others from the Caribbean to experience the diverse culture and tourism opportunities within Nigeria. They will also be able to discover their roots and visit heritage sites in various states, including Lagos, Cross River, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Ondo, and other states.

The Chief Executive Officer of Nigerians Travel Too and Coordinator of the Nai-Jamaica Project, Elizabeth Agboola, is delighted about the prospect and the opportunity to once again assume responsibility for the charter operations. “I was happy to be at the forefront of the initial charter and my team and I are committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure the success of the next charter in May and all subsequent flight rotations,” she said. Air Peace Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading carriers, will continue to partner with the Nai-Jamaica Project in transporting passengers to and from the Caribbean.

The flights will be conduct-ed with state-of-the-art, wide-bodied aircraft, that will enable the journey to be completed in style and comfort, in just over 11 hours. It crew will continue to offer outstanding in-flight service across first, business and economy class cabins on each flight.

The budget, all inconclusive for the various cabins (including accommodation at three, four and five star, all-inclusive resorts in Montego Bay and other areas inside Jamaica’s resilient Corridor and tour packages) varied, with COVID-19 travel insurance underwritten by Leadway Assurance Company, as part of the total package. In Jamaica, visitors will be able to enjoy a range of experiences and attractions.

There will be opportunities to sample the world famous Jamaican Rum, Jerk Chicken, Ackee and Saltfish and Devon House Ice Cream. In addition, there will be scope to visit the Bob Marley Museum, go rafting on the Martha Brae River, chase picturesque waterfalls, catch the breathtaking rays of sunset in Negril and experience the Luminous Lagoon, among other things.

Jamaica’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Esmond Reid, welcomed this new move of more sustained flights between Africa and the Caribbean. “Jamaica is pleased to be part of this dynamic initiative between Africa and the Caribbean. We look forward to diverse partnerships and business opportunities in tourism and related areas being established as a result of this timely development.”

Like this: Like Loading...