Destination Nigeria: Domestic tourism top promoters, destinations in 2020 recognised by Naija7 Wonders

2020 will remain in the annals of global tourism as one of the worst years due to the negative impact of COVID – 19, which is still lingering. According to The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), in the first 10 months of 2020, international tourist arrival figures recorded 72% fall, garnering only 900 million, as a result of restrictions on travel, low consumer confidence and a global struggle to contain the COVID-19 virus.

This translated into a loss of $935 billion in export revenues from international tourism, more than 10 times the loss in 2009 under the impact of the global economic crisis. The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) disclosed that more than 174 million travel and tourism jobs were lost globally while global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) lost more than $4.7 trillion from travel and tourism in 2020.

In Nigeria, the government and its agencies charged with tourism development and promotion; Ministry of Information and Culture and Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), for most part of the year were silent, lacking the initiative on what to do to stimulate the sector except for the committee put in place by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to come up with palliatives for the creative industry; the outcome is yet to be implemented, months after. However, a segment of the private sector took on the task of breathing life into the almost dead sector as the team of Naija7 Wonders led by its promoter and organisers of Akwabba African Travel Market, Ikechi Uko, took up the initiative of organising a weekly zoom conference on Destination Nigeria.

With this, came a new momentum for Nigeria tourism as between June and December 2020, there was a buzz across the country with tour operators and others going on the field, discovering new tourist attractions, promoting and organising tours, including picnics, thereby giving a new lease of life to the dormant domestic tourism. This new found love for domestic tourism climaxed with different tours organised between November and December. The height of this could be said to be the fact finding tour organised by members of Naija7 Wonders to Obudu Mountain Resort and culminating in the Christmas tour package to the resort. The visit and tour gave a new impetus to the restoration of the resort, which before then was taken for a dead end. Now the resort is back to life, once again it has become the toast of many tourists. Following these developments, Uko, who was the prime force behind these various moves that led to the rebirth of domestic tourism, recently released a list in recognisation of the top rated actors that played crucial roles in making this happen. The list, according to many operators, is a welcomed development as operators who are making modest contributions to developing and promoting Destination Nigeria are being noted and recognised by one of their own.

Top tourism states in Nigeria 2020

They made the most effort to stay relevant in the promotion of tourism in Nigeria during the lockdown period.

Lagos State is number one in stakeholder engagement Ekiti State is number one in destination promotion and policy roll out Osun State Plateau State for hosting NAFEST Oyo State A kwa Ibom State Kebbi State for Argungu Fishing Festival Bayelsa State Cross River State R ivers State Enugu State

Top visited tourist sites

The most popular tourism sites visited between June and December by members, which before the lockdown were not the most popular sites.

Idere Hills in Oyo State Obudu Mountain Resort in Cross River State Mpape Rocks in FCT, Abuja Badagry beach in Lagos State Zuma Rock in Niger State Oguta Lake in Imo State Ezeagu Falls in Enugu State Owu Falls in Kwara State La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Lagos State Katampe Hills in FCT, Abuja.

Top domestic tourism promoters

They gave us good pictures and great updates. They presented new destinations and old destinations with new eyes. They travelled while we stayed at home. They moved people.

Olugbenga Omotayo Sunday – Tojum Hospitality Bolaji Seun –Naija Explorers Omotosho Hakeem Olamilekan – Omotosho travels Chiamaka Obuekwe – Social Prefect Omotoke Thetokelady – Alarinka George Lucky – African Travel Times Magazine Jibola Oluseye Abati – Itravel and Tours Anago James Akeem Osho – History curator/multiple award winning tour guide/ heritage conservationist/ research/tours Umeokoli Cordis-Marianuela Yotamara – Mardis Travels Nwachukwu Kingsley Uzoma – Naija Explorers Nanna Yakubu – Zonal Coordinator, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) North Central Zone, Jos Oludayo Taiwo Gideon – Aeroport Travels and Tours Limited Erelu Funmi Rotiba – Special Tours and Travels Limited and Imperial House of Culture

Top tourism supportive agencies

N ational Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) 2. National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) 3. National Parks

Top tourism association

1.National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) The top tourism association during the lockdown was NANTA headquarters led by the hard working president, Mrs. Susan Akporiaye. They stayed active all through the lockdown.

Revelations of 2020

The revelations of 2020 are Shalom Asuquo of Travel Lab, Uyo, who pushed and put Akwa Ibom State on the map and Uhunamure Erhahon of Brisk Travels, Abuja who helped us enjoyed Mpape Crushed Rock along with Peace Iyare of Peaceful Sky Travels and Tours Limited.

Most improved operators

The most improved players for 2020 were Great Captain Emmanuel and Kalo Africa Balogun, who upped their game.

Top destination journalists

The top destination journalists for 2020 who gave us stories of domestic locations week in week out. 1. Emelike Obinna of Bussinesday 2. Andrew Iro Okungbowa of New Telegraph 3. Taiye Baiyerohi Olayemi of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Best photographs

Best photographs of 2020 I saw were courtesy of our man, Dayo Adedayo. Thanks for updating us with amazing images of Lagos and Abuja and the books.

Top promoter of Badagry

Samson Nunayon Apata, supervisor for Environment and Tourism, Badagry Local Government Area

Top historian and record keeper

Dr. Raphael James – Founder and Director General of Centre for Research, Information Management and Media Development (CRIMMD)

Top attendee of zoom conferences

Mrs. Ebele Enemchukwu, former Mrs. Tourism; United Nations and founder, WABIO Place

Special medal

Mr. Nkereuwem Onung; Remlords Tours; the supporter in chief. ‘‘Altogether, it was a trying year but we weathered the challenges together. We have set a tone for growth in 2021. Everyone can do better than we all did in 2020. ‘‘To the Naija7wonders team, I say a big thank you for a great Job. We shall surely be rewarded in this life and in this country,’’ declared Uko.

