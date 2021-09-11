Travel & Tourism

Destination Ondo carnival costumes hit market soon

Few weeks after unfolding the plan to make Ondo Kingdom the hub for carnival costume making in Africa, the pet project of Destination Ondo created by the Founder of La Campagne Tropicana River, Beach and Forest Resort, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, has finally taken off on a successful note, with the conclusion of two weeks intensive training of the first set of hundreds of Nigerian youths shortlisted for the programme. The formal ceremony, which held recently in Ondo town, was declared opened by the Sasere of Ondo Kingdom, High Chief Olu Adeduro, who stood in for the Kabiyesi. It had in attendance Akinboboye, alongside other guests.

No other designer and fashion entrepreneur was contracted for the training than the renowned multi talented and awards winning Nigerian international fashion designer icon, Adebayo Adegbe, fondly known as Modella, to conduct the training session with his team. It was an enthralling experience for the youths who had the privilege of being tutored and taken through the rudiments of fashion design and carnival costumes making.

The training session witnessed creativity at its best with the use of common placed and discarded materials such as local sponge, groundnuts, leaves, plastic spoons, straws, plastic and bottles, utilised by the team to create and design unique, beautiful and enchanting carnival costumes with colourful and fascinating ambience.

A colourful graduation ceremony was held at the close of the training session, with exhibition of the products of the students while 15 of them were selected to model their creations to the admiration of the guests. Three of the participants were adjudged winners of the modelling event, with Akintola Fumilayo, emerging the winner with her sponge laden regalia while Olasanmi Esther came second with her colourful costume and Awosika Ireti came third with her plastic spoon design. The costumes are already in the market and available at designated stores while online sales is soon to be activated. Besides carnivals and festivals, the team also designs for other events and make bespoke dresses for casual and corporate as well as festive occasions.

