Destination Ondo to stage Asun Carnival 2022 on May 2

With the resounding success of Asun Carnival last year as a debuting event created by Destination Ondo under the President of La Campagne, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, the carnival, which was later adopted by the Ondo State government, is set for its second run on May 2. Billed to hold at the Ondo Township Stadium, guests and local communities and other attendees, will be treated to enriched line up of entertaining events besides the street parades by the revellers and different bands and sections of the carnival that is geared to enliven their day.

Other activities to unfold during the carnival, which is tagged as ‘The pride of our identity,’ include: Road shows, dance, music, fashion parade and contest kolokun contest and Asun Ibile contest. One of the major features of the carnival, which is to be hosted in conjunction with the Ondo State Ministry of Culture and Tourism, is food culture, a display of the rich and vast culinary offerings of the people of Ondo town and the state in general.

Speaking on the event, Akinboboye said it is devoted to energising the economy of the town and the state in general by engaging the youths and other segments of the society in meaningful venture that engages their skills, brains and creative talents. According to him, preparation for the carnival, which promises to be colourful, entertaining and fulfilling has long started with the local production of the various outfits, including foot wears and accessories for the carnival by the garment factory created by Destination Ondo in the town, which has engaged hundreds of tailors and other artisans.

With the commitment of Destination Ondo to Ondo tourism development and growth for the next generation, Akinboboye disclosed that Ondo town is set for transformation as the growth of tourism is expected to have multiplier effects on the socio-economic development of the town that is noted for its vast and rich tourism offerings.

 

