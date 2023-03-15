Destiny as aesthetics in Bakare’s Rogbodiyan

This book explores how theatre scholarship, performance, administration, management, research, arts, culture and practice. The 744- page volume uses four parts containing articles on diverse areas of theatre – history, theory, criticism, dance, directing, playwriting, music, design, technology, costume and make-up. The peer review and thoroughly edited articles from theatre scholars, professional and stakeholders celebrate Bakare Ojo Rasaki at his fiftieth birthday.

In writing the Foreword of the book, Prof. Kalu Uka, recalled how Rasaki grew under him as an undergraduate in addition to how he was the one who assessed his suitability for professorial position. With these he classified him among those who achieved tremendous feat in their fifties; such as Wole Soyinka who got the Nobel Prize for Literature at the age of 52 in 1986, Esiaba Irobi who won NLNG Prize at 50 and Sam Ukala who won the same NLNG at the same age range. In the part one of the book which comprehensively treated Performing Arts in Nigeria, well researched essays on Dramatic Theory and Criticism on the works of Rasaki were showcased. With 32 articles, this part starts with a paper, Codeswitching and Code-mixing in Bakare Ojo Rasaki’s The Gods and The Scavengers by Michael Abiodun.

The paper is divided into seven sections as it underscores the role of indigenous languages in the creative works written in English language. The researcher presents a writer as having the potential to inject into his or her work linguistic forms from the local languages of his or her target audience.

In chapter two, Adeoye AbdulRasheed Abiodun, who is one of the editors, writes on Tropes of Pax-Nigeriana- Yorubania in the Selected Plays of Bakare Ojo Rasaki describing Rasaki as an important archetype in the Nigerian postcolonial theatre and culture. In chapter three, Stephen Inegbe and Aniete Francis Udofia who coauthored the paper “Human Vio-lence as a Political Ideology and its Import in Ojo Bakare’s Rogbodiyan” highlight how the play scrutinises the various forms of aggression which the political class unleashes on the masses in their quest to wield and hold power.

AbdulRsheed Adeoye and Oludapo Ojediran used the article, “Text and Textuality in Bakare Rasaki’s Rogbodiyan” and “The Gods and The Scavengers” in chapter four to reveal that Bakare has impact in text and textuality, because through the two plays, he has shown flexibilities and complexities that are hallmarks of the postmodern drama and theatre. Chapter five, “Between and Betwixt the constellation of Voices: Towards a theory of Dance” by Nwaozuzu Uche Chimere, dwells on the choreography and dance career of Rasaki, noting that apart from being a playwright, scholar, play director, instrumentalist, he is choreographer and dancer who has taught dance in many universities, chorographer and technical adviser to National Troupe of The Gambia, the artistic director of Abuja Carnival. With all these, Nwaozuzu asserts that Bakare has been in the forefront of elevating dance scholarship.

“Dramatic Techniques in Ojo Bakare’s ‘Once Upon A Tower’” by Umukoro Joseph, “Intimations of Social Dysfunctionality in the Plays of Bakare, Ojo Rasaki” by Afolabi John Adebayo, “Drama In its Social Context and the Kaleidoscopic of Oppression in Bakare’s Once Upon A Tower” by Balogun Jide and Balogun B.J, “Political Theatre And The Leadership in Nigerian Drama: Statements in Bakare, Ojo Rasaki’s This Land Must Sacrifice” by Mbachaga Desen Jonathan as chapters seven, eight, nine, ten respectively treat techniques of playwriting, sociology of drama, drama and the society as well as theatre and politics.

In the same vein in chapters eleven, twelve, thirteen, fourteen and fifteen, “Womanist View and Political Stance in Bakare, Ojo Rasaki’s Selected Play”, “Destiny as Aesthetics in Bakare’s Rogbodiyan” and “The Gods and The Scavengers, Systematic Problems and Self Preservation in Institutions of Higher Learning in Nigeria: Lessons from Bakare Ojo Rasaki’s Once Upon A Tower, Bakare on the Decadence in the Ivory Tower: A Commentary on Bakare Ojo Rasaki’s Once Upon A Tower and Bakare Ojo Rasaki’s Drums of War and the Hermeneutics of Women Emancipation in Mark 7: 23-34’, by Oludolapo Ojediran, Aliyu-Ibrahim Foluke, Ekweariri Chidiebere, Ubong Nda and Ojo Olanreawju Paul respectively and other 17 articles in this part one are quite illuminating and revealing. Part Two, uses nine essays to dwell on dance and music in the works of Rasaki, where Solomon Ikibe and Gabriel Ojiakwo in Music and Songs in Bakare Ojo Rasaki’s Rogbodiyan and Drums of War, chapter 33, describe music as a veritable tool used by the playwrights to enhance a play production by admitting that Bakare has lived up to this assertion.

In chapter 34 Suru Cyprus Damisa writes on Break and Mould the Dancer: Bak-are Ojo Rasaki’s Technique of Training to validate the fact that everyone can dance but only a dancer can perform. The nine chapters in Part Three give emphasis to performance and design aesthetics on the works of Bakare, Ojo Rasaki. Chapters 42, 43, 44, 45 where Ejue Olympus, Arinde Tayo Simeon, Mbara Nnamdi, Adeoye Aderemi Michael in that order write Reconstructing The Democratic Empowerment in the Dramaturgy and Performance of Bakare’s Drums of War, Artistic Direction and Directorial Exploration in Bakare, Ojo Rasaki’s The Gods and The Scavengers and Once Upon A Tower, Interrogating Dance Drama as Total Ensemble: A Study of Ojo Bakare’s Production of The Voyage, Theatre Design in Bakare’s Drums of War: An Evaluation of Nigeria’s Diversity, and underscore the relevance of Rasaki to theatrical performances of dance, music and drama including dance-drama to Nigeria theatrical growth.

The usage of both American Psychological Association (APA) 6th Edition and Modern Language Association (MLA) 6th Edition in the book is commendable. Both APA, which widely uses author-date system of referencing, and MLA, known for its flexibility are accepted in academic writing because they give standard and thoroughness to research. So, depending on the style each contributor used, the book adopts either APA or MLA in-text citations. Both acknowledge the sources of information in the articles.

The References or Woks Cited list include details of the sources used in the articles. They obeyed the rule of alphabetical arrangement of surnames first and starting on a separate page at the end of research paper with title References or Works Cited.

The bold form the names of the authors referred to at the end of Peter Adeiza Bello’s contribution in page 557 is in none of the articles in the whole volume. The name Ojo Rasaki is hyphenated as Ojo-Rasaki in this same page, whereas it is not so in others. These affect the consistency the book has maintained. However, the book is relevant to theatre scholars, practitioners, enthusiasts and stakeholders.

Nwagbo Obi is of National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO)

