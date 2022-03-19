News

Destiny Edoro emerges winner of STEP school agri-competition

Destiny Edoro of Gbagada Senior Grammar School, on Friday emerged the winner of the maiden edition of the Start Them Early Programme (STEP) Agri-competition held in Lagos. The second and third positions in the programme organised by the Innovative Youth in Agriculture (I-Youth) project for all public secondary school in Lagos State went to Joshua David of Comprehensive Senior High School, Alapere , Ketu, Lagos and Asokere Misimau of Ajara comprehensive Senior High School, Badagry, Lagos .

Fielding questions from journalists, the Senior Secondary School three students who defeated five competitors at the final stage to clinch the prize said the competition has been very challenging. He said: ”It has made me research into Agriculture, it has made me develop interest in Agriculture, I have acquired more knowledge in Agriculture. I hope to train younger ones in Agriculture and advance the study in Nigeria.’’

Earlier, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, said Lagos State gov-ernment accord importance to the Lagos State government importance to agriculture and education. The commissioner represented by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, Abolaji Abayomi, said: ‘’Over the years, governments at different levels, particularly even at the federal level, have always been touting the need to go back to agriculture.

Not just for us to have food sustainability but for diversification of the economy. ‘’We have always for years relied on petroleum and we have seen where that has taken us to, the government has realized that and so has been calling for a visit to the back to the past, into the past, not of regret, but of re- engineering of recharging our course.’’ Also Speaking, Executive Manager, Youth Project, Aline Mushigo said the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), has for the past decade, invested a lot of time in building the young people and ensuring that they don’t only acquire the necessary knowledge but they are exposed to technologies and innovations and research that allows them to tap into agriculture from different streams and sectors including engineering,

 

