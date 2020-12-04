Arts & Entertainments

Destiny Etiko becomes Brand Ambassador for Bubuzee

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

Fast rising actress, Destiny Etiko, has signed a mouthwatering deal with Bebuzee as a brand ambassador for the video streaming service. She joins Monalisa Chinda, Zack Orji, Oge Okoye among others in this prestigious position with Bebuzee.

Etiko was born in a village in Nigeria and this is where she has stayed most of her life. She graduated with a degree in Theatre Arts from a university in Awka. She began her journey in the African cinema in 2011, even though she was still a student in university. In 2012, she starred in ‘Idemili’,which was released in 2014, and is the movie that earned the award of Most Promising Actress of the Year Award by City People Entertainment Awards in 2016. Etiko still resides in the village she was born in, resisting the usual move to Lagos for rising stars such as she was quickly becoming.

Bebuzee, is making headlines as it recently unveiled its upcoming video and content streaming service and social media platform, aimed specifically at the Nigerian and African market with subscription-free movies, series, documentaries, talk shows and more.

Bebuzee has partnered with more than fifty Nollywood producers to gain exclusive rights to their content before it is launched to the public. With its brand ambassador program, Etiko becomes the second announced affiliate with Bebuzee, helping to spreading the word of this unique and localized service set to debut in December.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

National Theatre GM: Ayakoroma lauds Enessi’s appointment

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Professor Barclays Foubiri Ayakoroma, the immediate past Executive Secretary/CEO of National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), has expressed happiness with the appointment of Professor Sunday Enessi Ododo, as the General Manager/CEO of National Theatre, Iganmu-Lagos by President saying that it is welldeserved. Prof. Ayakoroma noted that the appointment, which has elicited widespread commendations from the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Weeks after signing Nollywood stars, Tobi Kukoyi supports less privileged

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Just few weeks after naming Nollywood actors, Nosa Rex Okunzuwa and Seyi Edun were named as Mydsiac’s ambassadors, the brand has taken on another path regarding humanity. Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex Okunzuwa who is best known for movies including Lagos Real Fake Life and fast rising actress, Seyi Edun whose movie credits include Eja Nla […]
Arts & Entertainments

The Voice Star, Efezino to release Nigerian flavoured cover of Jerusalema

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Reality TV star, Efezino has stated her intention to release a cover version of the smashing South African hit song, Jerusalema originally written and performed by multiple award winning music stars Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode. The music artiste made this known at the COSON House in Ikeja, Lagos State recently. The ‘Amere’ crooner noted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: