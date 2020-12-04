Destiny Etiko becomes Brand Ambassador for Bubuzee

Fast rising actress, Destiny Etiko, has signed a mouthwatering deal with Bebuzee as a brand ambassador for the video streaming service. She joins Monalisa Chinda, Zack Orji, Oge Okoye among others in this prestigious position with Bebuzee.

Etiko was born in a village in Nigeria and this is where she has stayed most of her life. She graduated with a degree in Theatre Arts from a university in Awka. She began her journey in the African cinema in 2011, even though she was still a student in university. In 2012, she starred in ‘Idemili’,which was released in 2014, and is the movie that earned the award of Most Promising Actress of the Year Award by City People Entertainment Awards in 2016. Etiko still resides in the village she was born in, resisting the usual move to Lagos for rising stars such as she was quickly becoming.

Bebuzee, is making headlines as it recently unveiled its upcoming video and content streaming service and social media platform, aimed specifically at the Nigerian and African market with subscription-free movies, series, documentaries, talk shows and more.

Bebuzee has partnered with more than fifty Nollywood producers to gain exclusive rights to their content before it is launched to the public. With its brand ambassador program, Etiko becomes the second announced affiliate with Bebuzee, helping to spreading the word of this unique and localized service set to debut in December.

