Destiny Etiko Debunks Virginity Claims (Video)

Famous Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, better known as Dramadoll has caused a stir online over rumours of her being a virgin at the age of 33 years.



New Telegraph had earlier reported that Destiny Etiko had created a buzz online as she revealed her virginity status when asked in a recent interview about her body count.

Speaking on @OakTV, Destiny who surprised many with her response claimed to be a virgin at age 33.

When asked why?, The actress blamed it on her crippling social anxiety and not having a strong relationship.

She said, “I am still a virgin because of my crippling social anxiety…. I still have not had a relationship that has gone to that level”.

In reaction to her claim, Media personality, Daddy Freeze, like many had taken to his Instagram page to comment on it.

Taking to his IG page, Daddy Freeze conducted a discussion on his Live video to address her claims.

But on Monday evening, the actress finally took to her Instagram page to debunk the news making the rounds on social media.

Reacting to the cliamsDramadoll stated that she never granted any interview or made such claims on any of her social media pages.

she also blamed the Media personality, Daddy Freeze for spreading such rumors and feeding into the reports.

Destiny who was furious about the rumour shared a video via her verified Instagram page where she stated that it dawned on her that so many people are insensitive, stupid, and foolish

She went further to say she hasn’t rested since “What’s this nonsense, since yesterday I haven’t rested. I can’t fathom it.

|I don’t know where they got the stupid news from and it has dawned on me that so many people are insensitive, stupid, and foolish”.

She also added “A full flesh man who is a family man went to set ring light about nothing he knows absolutely nothing about.

“Did I grant any interview or did you see me write anywhere, on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, anywhere that I am a virgin?

She questioned, “Where did you people get this fake news from?”.

In her caption, Destiny Etiko slammed Instagram blogger, Instablog for spreading the news

She also claimed that the blog apologized to her when she reached out to them privately but re-uploaded the video to taint her image.

Destiny Etiko shared the content of their chat as she wrote, and rained insults on them.

“@instablog9ja Una dey maaad sent u guys a VN yesterday when u first uploaded this fake news about me and u apologized and took it down, and this morning u had to repeat this post.

“Again this clearly shows how irrelevant u can be without posting an untruth story formed about me by one lunatic that calls himself Mama Freeze or Papa Freeze.

“Better Thunder landing on your senseless heads. In dey find traffic with my name. Useless amoebas. Na una mama and una Papa be virgin idiots