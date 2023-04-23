Arts & Entertainments

Reactions As Destiny Etiko Reveals She’s Still A Virgin At 33

Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu has taken to his Instagram page in defense of her colleague and friend, Destiny Etiko following her bombshell revelation on her virginity status.

Destiny Etiko, better known as Dramadoll had created a buzz online as she revealed her virginity status.

OakTv, who had an interview featuring Destiny Etiko asked about her body counts and she surprised many with her response.

Speaking on the programme, Destiny Etiko claimed to be a virgin, even at the age of 33.

Revealing why, she blamed it on her crippling social anxiety and not having a strong relationship.

She said, “I am still a virgin because of my crippling social anxiety…. I still have not had a relationship that has gone to that level”.

Controversial  On-Air-Personality, Daddy Freeze who was shocked by her claims has conducted a discussion on his Instagram Live to address them.

Taking to his comment section, Uche Elendu confirmed the actress’s virginity.

She described Etiko as one of the most decent girls in recent times.

Uche Elendu stated that Destiny is a virgin if she says she is.

“Destiny is a virgin if she says she is. She is one of the most decent girls in recent times, I give that to her”.

