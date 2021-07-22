News

Destruction of farm crops: Lalong orders arrest of perpetrators

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has expressed sadness and described the reported willful destruction of farm crops in some communities in Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Bassa Local Government Areas of the state by yet to be apprehended criminals as callous, criminal, inhuman and wicked. Lalong in a statement signed and issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Simon Macham, while reacting to the development, said it was unimaginable that people would go into farms and mow down flourishing crops that are nearing maturity and expected to be harvested in the few weeks and months for whatever reason. While condemning the action and vowed that the premeditated act must be addressed, the governor said: “The recent case of such intentional decimation of farm crops in Kpachudu, Jebbu Miango in Bassa Local Government Area is totally condemnable and unacceptable.

