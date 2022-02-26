Destruction of my farm painful, won’t stop my investment in Benue – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday said the destruction of his 2,420 hectares of mango plantation in Benue State was painful, but it would not deter his investment in the state. The mango plantation was allegedly burnt down by suspected hoodlums following what was said to be disagreements with the locals over compensation for the piece of land that originally belonged to the state government.

Obasanjo said the January 29 incident, during which 17, 000 mango trees were burnt, would rather lead to expansion of the project, going by the assurance of the state government and other stakeholders in the state. The former President stated this while playing host to a delegation from the Benue State government and the community where the farm is located, at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The delegation led by the Chairman of the Gwer East Traditional Council, Dr. Dominc Akpe, was accompanied by the House of Assembly member representing Gwer East Constituency, Geoffrey Agbatse, and Chairman Gwer East Local Government, Ortserga Emmanuel, among others, felicitated with the former president on the burning of his mango plantation in the state.

Obasanjo, who lamented that the dastardly act, had only delayed the vision he had for the project, said what had happened was not the best for the state and the community. He said: “The land was acquired long ago and payment made for the lease of the land.

If the government has not paid any compensation to any family or that they have not been adequately compensated, burning of the farm was not the best thing to do. “You have said it yourself that the farm employed about 150 workers before it was burnt. Our plan was for the project to provide jobs for at least 1,000 persons directly, both on the farm and when the processing factory takes off.

“What has happened was not a loss to we, investors, alone but to the 150 workers that were working on the farm before it was burnt and the people that we intend to engage in the processing factory that had been delayed now even with the level of unemployment in the country. “The governor did everything to make the project a reality. What they have burnt, was a pilot project for what we have in mind if things work well.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...