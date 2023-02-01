Destruction of our history, cultural heritage, alarming, sacrilegious –Momoh

One of the leading art patrons in Nigeria, Chief Frank Momoh, has condemned the unlawful destruction of the iconic gates at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island. He noted that the gates are essentially historical monuments and emblems of Nigeria’s independence, adding that “the TBS is one of the listed sites marked for preservation under the Lagos State Listed Sites (Preservation) Law 2011.

The law provides a framework for the preservation, protection and restoration of historical properties and cultural heritage sites in the state. And according to this law, listed sites shall not be altered, demolished or improved upon without the consent of the Governor.” Momoh stated this in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph, stressing that the people who are in charge of the preservation of our national monuments need to be held accountable.

“This interview won’t have come at a better time, and I believe I would be expressing the sentiments or feelings of many Nigerians, especially history and culture loving people as well as ambassadors of our cultural heritage. The constant destruction of our history, cultural heritages is becoming too alarming and if something is not done, we will wake up one morning and discover that we no longer have a reference point to history. The recent one came as a shock to many of us. The destruction of the iconic gates at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), which was formerly known as Race Course, Lagos.

You remember that TBS was built in 1972 from the property that was then being used as a race course for horses. That gate was installed and designed by the British artist, Paul Mount, in collaboration with notable Nigerian artists. So, for somebody to wake up one morning and say take out those gates, and call one welder from down the street, to install another gate so that they can see through, is something that beats my imagination.

It calls for answers to our numerous questions. Who gave the order or approved the removal? We need answers, they are not faceless. It is not acceptable, totally unacceptable, to say the least. Countries sell their contents to the world.

You want people to come to your country for tourism and you have nothing to showcase, what are they coming to learn or confirm? Absolutely nothing, because we have gradually chipped away our cultures and history. The little we have left, they are destroying them. It’s like there is a mission to leave us as a people without a story. They haven’t improved anything, the little we have that are supposed to be reserved are being destroyed. From time to time, one iconic building is brought down. History tells us that Lord Lugard was an integral part of our story, my children deserve the opportunity to know where he lived, which represents an era.

His house, for instance, should have been preserved and listed as a heritage site, like they do in other parts of the world. Herbert Macaulay also. Globally, there are buildings and monuments that are listed, the museum and monument office protects them, because in them, history is embedded. They call them listed buildings; you don’t touch or alter them except for maintenance and improvement purposes. You can only imrove on the structural integrity, interior and so on, but you don’t touch the facade because it is a record of an era. It is a record of our history, where we are coming from and defines us. In my last interview with you I talked about the National Commission for Museums and Monument (NCMM), Onikan, Lagos. I went there recently, and saw that nothing has changed. I am still pained,” he said.

Response from government

The government or the people who have been put in charge of preserving or running these institutions or ensuring that they bring these treasures or institutions to standard are not interested. It’s like we are forcing them to do the job. They have no clue; they don’t understand what it means to preserve cultural heritages, what it means to preserve arts, iconic structures, cultural monuments. Yet there is National Commission for Museums and Monuments. You don’t want to know how much of foreign earnings the Pyramids and other heritage sites are contributing to the economy of Egypt through tourism, for example. Again, the attraction for any country to the visitors is about the dept of their culture and heritage (outside economic or business reasons of course).

On The Drummer Boy sculpture at the famous NECOM House, Marina, Lagos.

Yes, the sculpture that is there is titled The Drummer Boy by Ben Enwonwu ( MBE ). I haven’t confirmed that story. It’s a rumour that is making rounds and everybody is holding strongly to the fact that it’s been removed. If it’s been removed we need to know where it is. I think it’s about time that we have a transparent inventory of our national treasures; this exercise is long overdue. We need to know, Nigerians need to know where their treasures, their star assets are, and in whose hands they have been entrusted. These are national treasures; they belong to us all; they belong to the state, Nigeria. We need to know what we have. At the departure lounge of the international airport in Lagos are two iconic bronze sculptures by Ben Enwonwu. They need to be documented. People need to know about them. We have sculptures by Erhabor Emokpae at our airports. The wood carvings are there, adorning our public places but unkept and ignored. There is need for an inventory and it has to be made public.

The destruction of iconic artworks has continued to occure despite public outcry.

Is it a helpless situation? No, it is not a helpless situation. I am a stakeholder; you are a stakeholder, we are all stakeholders. It is time we start calling people who are in charge to come and explain to us what is going on, they need to be held accountable. We are not going to be winking in the dark anymore, we need to speak out like I am doing now.

People need to be accountable; they need to tell us exactly where these treasures are. The ‘Drummer Boy’, for example, if it is true that it has been taken away from the NITEL building, where is it? If NITEL was privatisd, it wasn’t privatised with the art installation. Itb is like when you sell your house, the buyer claims it comes with your family portrait. Here is my advice to the government.

Put square pegs in square holes. Give those who know and have passion for these things the responsibility to run the departments and agencies. I don’t understand why a medical doctor should be asked to run an engineering firm or an engineer to run a medical clinic. We know those who love arts; we know those who have been spending their pesonal resources to preserve, promote our arts, our culture, our heritage and are ready to do the job pro bono, we know them and they need to be given the opportunity to serve us. Many of them are ready to do this job for free. So, I can say that not much is being done to improve the situation, the government must have sincerity of purpose.

In fact, it is not given any relevance. Countries sell contents to foreign visitors. When you advertise that people should come to your country it is because you have contents. And one of the contents is art and culture of the people. The British Museum annual ticket sales run into hundreds of millions of pounds sterling. We have nothing to show, and it’s affecting our tourism heavily and other sectors that should benefit from tourism, like hotels and restaurants for example .

Importance is culture to the development of a nation or society

Culture is hydra, by this I mean that it is multifaceted. I have seen societies, nations that have successfully exported their cultures to other parts of the world. Take the Chinese cuisine for example, it’s been successfully exported to even the remotest part of the globe. It defines who they are. Our culture is deep but we are not developing it for ready to enjoy or experienced by both local and intentional enthusiasts. So, trying to underplay or neglect our culture is like shooting ourselves in the foot. For instance, the cultural preservation of our artefacts.

We have been clamouring for the return of our ‘stolen’ artefacts. How do you explain it to the world, when you cannot protect and preserve the gate to an listed building? How do you convince the world that when those artefacts are all fi-nally returned that they will be well preserved, well curated and presented for the world to come and see and have an idea of our journey so far? How do you justify what is happening now before our eyes and the quest for those things to be returned? We know that those artefacts have long been taken away from us, well over 100 years ago and they are still there, preserved, maintained and looked after in their original states.

If they lack the preservation and documentation mentality like we do, those artefacts will not exist now for us to even demand for them to be brought back. So, it is very important that we begin to pay attention to symbols of our culture, because these artefacts, sculptures are synbols of our culture. The problem I have is those who have been given the responsibility to ensure that these buildings, these sculptures, these symbol of culture are protected. People have been given the responsibility. Yes, the buck stops on the desk of the man at the top, but then, the man at the top can’t be everywhere all the time.

He cannot be everywhere at the same time. He trusts people to deliver on his goals and vision and those people must be held accountable. No sentiments, if you can’t do the job you have no business being in the job. We need punitive measures; we need answers. Who is responsible? Who gave the order? Who gave the directive? On whose authority did they go there to pull down those gates? We need those gates replaced, that’s what we are calling for. Every art lover, every collector that I know, every arts and culture ambassador that I know, I have spoken to, they demand answers; they demand that the gate be restored to its original form. Our heritage does not belong to one person to toy with or do whatever they like. We are talking about our culture.

