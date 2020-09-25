Metro & Crime

Detained man shoots police officer dead at station

A police officer has been shot dead at Croydon Police Station in south London.
The officer was shot by a man who was being detained at the custody centre in Windmill Lane.
It is believed the suspect was taken to the station, where he was searched, before producing a weapon and firing it at an officer and himself, reports the BBC.
The officer was treated at the scene by paramedics after the incident at 02:15 BST. He later died in hospital of gunshot wounds.
A 23-year-old man was detained by officers at the scene. He was also taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and remains in a critical condition.
No police firearms were discharged during the incident, the Met Police said. The officer’s family are being supported by specialist officers.
Met Commissioner Cressida Dick described the loss of her colleague as “truly shocking”.
“We are currently supporting his family and also have a dedicated team providing support to the officers and those in the custody centre who witnessed the shooting,” she said.
“When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities. Policing is a family, within London and nationally, and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.”
Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that a Metropolitan Police Officer has been shot and killed in the line of duty.
“This is a sad day for our country and another terrible reminder of how our police officers put themselves in danger each and every day to keep the rest of us safe.”
The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct which will lead an independent investigation.
The Met continues to investigate the officer’s murder.

