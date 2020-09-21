Detained NAF’s officers: Group seeks probe into plot to undermine justice

A civil society group- The Democratic and Rights Movement (TDRM) has called for investigation into an alleged plot by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to undermine justice in detention of MWO Oyebanji and WO Paul Atteh who had languished behind bars for over twelve months without trial TDRM in a statement by its Executive Secretary, Aderemi Adebisi accused NAF of plotting to subvert justice in the case of the two officers.

It reads: “As a civil society that has been monitoring the case of the court martial of MWO Oyebanji and WO Paul Atteh, we have uncovered a plot to undermine justice in the case of the officers accused of misappropriating cooperative funds.

Between the 9th & 10th of September, 2020 at about 10a.m. within the Headquarters of Tactical Air Command, Nigerian Air Force, Makurdi where a plot was hatched to truncate justice over the case of MWO Oyebanji & WO Atteh. Speaking further, the group wondered why the cabal in NAF is hell bent on undermining justice in case of the officers who all evidences have shown are innocent.

“This brings to mind the need to reduce the judicial powers exercisable by administrative elements in NAF. Can we imagine a court where only the judge Advocate is a lawyer and he is even one of the junior ranking officers in the panel?

Often times, his legal opinion may not be acceptable to the senior members of the panel and more often than not, they overrule his legal opinion and proceed to do what they have been instructed to do by the conveying authority.”

“We are using this medium to call on all Nigerians and international rights groups to be on the lookout for the type of justice the Nigerian Air Force and indeed the military in general is capable of dishing out to these innocent officers whose crimes was their refusal to give out loans illegally.

