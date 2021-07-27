News

Detained Nigerians: Edo ex-commissioner to lead protest to Italian Embassy

Author Francis Ogbuagu

Former Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Osaze Osemwengie-Ero, has disclosed plans to lead a protest to the Italian Embassy within the next four weeks to demand the release of over 300 Nigerian youths illegally detained in Italian prisons for trumped-up charges on mafia-related  offences. Osemwengie-Ero returned to Benin City, yesterday after over a year of wrongful detention in Italy.

 

He said he was a victim of racial discrimination and manipulation of a very corrupt prosecutor of the Italian Justice system as he was on an official trip to Germany, in 2019, to have a meeting on the Benin artifact restitution campaign when he was arrested in Amsterdam and illegally detained by the Italian government. He said:

 

“We have over 300 Nigerian youths in Italian prisons illegally arrested and incarcerated for false allegations of mafiarelated crimes.

 

 

“I have a list of all of them and I am making contact with their families; I made a promise to them that they will not be forgotten.

 

“We will campaign against the corrupt Italian Justice system and I am going to lead a protest to the Italian Embassy within the next four weeks.”

