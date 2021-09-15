Metro & Crime

Detainee dies in police custody

…he didn’t die inside cell-CP

A suspect, identified simply as Ogbonnia in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State has reportedly died in police custody in the area where he was being detained alongside other suspects following a petition against the suspects by a prominent politician in the area. Damian Okafor, National Youth Leader, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide alleged that Ogbonnia who is the only surviving son of his family, died in the police cell.

But the state Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu has however said the suspect did not die in the cell as being speculated. Okafor disclosed that he made several efforts to ensure that the deceased was granted bail and that all his efforts were frustrated by the police. “In the matter of unfortunate political arrest of Ishiagu Youths which led to the untimely death of one Mr Ogbonnia (the only surviving son of their family) from Ihie Ishiagu in police detention, I recall that I was in Owerri when I received the call about the arrest of innocent Ishiagu Youths. I tried calling the Commissioner of Police but he was busying my calls. “I told the youths to maintain status quo till I return.

I drove to Ishiagu and accessed some of the damages. I left for Ebonyi Police Command and sort to see the CP, but was denied access. I met the OC SWAT who told me part of what happened and I requested the bail applications of the detainees but was turned down. “Earlier yesterday, I received calls that one of the detainees has given up the ghost while in police custody. I embarked on a risky journey to the village, having known the implications of such occurrence. I have met with the family and relevant stakeholders as regards mitigating the recent uproar in Ishiagu. “Yes, it is a sad one as one of our own innocent brothers has yet again died in police custody. But we are Ishiaguans and should know that what is trying to separate us is less than what is holding us together. In view of that, we make the following demands from Ebonyi State Police Command,” he said. Okafor who called on the police to be professional in their jobs, demanded the immediate release of all the suspects arrested in connection with the petition.

