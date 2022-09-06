Detainee jailed 3 years for stealing tear gas canister, pistol, cash

A Dei-Dei Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, yesterday sentenced a 21-year-old man, Joshua Geoffrey, to three years imprisonmentfor stealingatear gascanister, a pistol and cash from a police officer’s cardboard. Geoffrey, who lives in Kubwa Abuja, was charged with criminal charm and theft while in police custody.

Geoffrey, had earlier pleaded guilty and in tears begged the court forleniency.“Iamsosorrysir, please don’t send me to prison, because I don’thaveanyrelativehereinAbuja. “Please sir forgive me, I will not commit any offence again,” he said The Area Court judge, Sulyman Olainhisruling, howeversentenced Geoffrey without an option of fine. Ola said the convict is not a first time offender and had been ar- raigned in the court for different offence.

The judge warned the convict to be good citizen and of good behaviour and desist from committing crime after serving his jail term. He said the punishment would have been stiffer if the convict had notsavedthecourttherigourof protracted prosecution.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the convict was in detention inside the cell at the Byazhin Police Station inconnectionwithacaseof mischief and cell Phone theft. Ogadasaid apoliceofficer opened the cell and brought out the convict to clean the cell and the crime office, but he used that opportunity and smartly broke two cardboard in the crime office.

