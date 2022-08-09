Deteriorating security situation worries Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere has expressed concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Jare Ajayi yesterday, the group asked whether PresidentMuhammaduBuhariis “awareof theenormityof the situation”.

Afenifere asked him to demonstrate that he is serious about ending the killings and abductions across the country. The group said: “Because of the kid-glove manner with whichgovernmentisdealing withthem, terroristsandkidnappershavebeensoemboldened that they now attack security institutions at will and malevolently go into houses of their victims to deal with fellow Nigerians – all under the watch of government and security agencies. “President Buhari needs to come out and let perpetrators of terrorism and kidnapping know that he has had enough.

He should let them realise that the pact he signed with Nigerians was not to come and see to the serial termination of their lives but to ensure their security, improve their welfare and move the nation to a desirable next level. “Unfortunately, the President has not been able to deliver on any of the desirables

He only brought to the nation the negatives which were far from the expectation of anybody.”

The group added: “Unfortunately, we have not seen veritable indications that the C-in-C is aware of the enormity of the situation or is putting up any strategy to arrest it.”

It recalled that Buhari confessed in his Democracy Day speech that: “I am living daily with the grief and worry for all those victims and prisoners of terrorism and kidnapping”.

Afenifere said the business of the President is not to “grieve” for victims of terrorism but to ensure that terrorism, kidnapping and allied crimes do not occur at all in the country.

According to the group, there have been about three kidnappings in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, within two weeks, leading to the death of some victims.

It said this is aside from the beheading of five people in the South East, the abduction of people in Katsina, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Niger states as well as the killing and abduction of about 15 people, including Indians in Kogi State and the abduction of some chiefs in Akoko area of Ondo State, among others, all within days.

“These are in addition to severalof suchdastardlyacts that have been happening in different parts of the country with increasing ferocity,” Afenifere said.

