Deteriorating security situation worries Afenifere

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere has expressed concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Jare Ajayi on Monday, the group asked whether President Muhammadu Buhari is “aware of the enormity of the situation”.

Afenifere asked him to demonstrate that he is serious about ending the killings and abductions across the country.

The group said: “Because of the kid-glove manner with which government is dealing with them, terrorists and kidnappers have been so emboldened that they now attack security institutions at will and malevolently go into houses of their victims to deal with fellow Nigerians – all under the watch of government and security agencies.

“President Buhari needs to come out and let perpetrators of terrorism and kidnapping know that he has had enough. He should let them realise that the pact he signed with Nigerians was not to come and see to the serial termination of their lives but to ensure their security, improve their welfare and move the nation to a desirable next level.

“Unfortunately, the President has not been able to deliver on any of the desirables. He only brought to the nation the negatives which were far from the expectation of anybody.”

The group added: “Unfortunately, we have not seen veritable indications that the C-in-C is aware of the enormity of the situation or is putting up any strategy to arrest it.”

It recalled that  Buhari confessed in his Democracy Day speech that: “I am living daily with the grief and worry for all those victims and prisoners of terrorism and kidnapping”.

Afenifere said the business of the President is not to “grieve” for victims of terrorism but to ensure that terrorism, kidnapping and allied crimes do not occur at all in the country.

According to the group, there have been about three kidnappings in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, within two weeks, leading to the death of some victims.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

