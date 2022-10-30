Detox, get hydrated with Infused Water

The benefits of drinking enough water can never be overemphasized. Enough water helps one to stay hydrated. The doctors always say this but it does not sink in, now your hair and skin doctor is saying the same. For many, who find it hard to drink water, infused water may be the option you are waiting for. Infused water is any combination of fruits, vegetables, and herbs immersed in cold water. Infused water helps with detoxification. It gives an instant boost of energy and helps with hydration. If you don’t like water, you must love infused water. Infused water presents a better way to get attracted to drinking water often. This works better for people who do not like eating fruits but like fruit flavored water. It’s like getting your benefits both ways, drinking enough water as well as getting the needed vitamins at the same time. The colourful nature of having pieces of your favorite fruits stuffed in water filled jar will look great when presented to guests. Drinking enough water has amazing health benefits that automatically radiates in your looks. The hair gets more moisture and the skin gets well hydrated. Your internal organs have a lot to gain. Also, staying hydrated with infused water is like a double blessing, the vitamins keeps some air born diseases away while the water keeps you hydrated and gives you clearer skin. How to make infused water You can use a large glass bottle or jars with lids. Give the fruits and veggies a good wash or rinse. You can leave the fruits or veggies peeled or unpeeled. That’s up to you. Try to use organic if you can. Avoid any fruit that’s bruised or overly ripe, or herbs that don’t look fresh. Add the fruit, herbs, spices or whatever you want to use into a bottle of cool water. Or you could add it to the bottle and then fill it up with water. Use thin slices or small cubes because the flavor will infuse more quickly. Let the water sit for a few hours to allow the flavors to infuse. The longer it sits, the more flavorful the water will be. Some fruits or herbs will infuse more quickly than others.

