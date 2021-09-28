Dettol to introduce school hygiene curriculum

…takes 2021 hygiene programme to Lagos schools

Dettol Nigeria has unfolded plans to introduce hygiene in school curriculum, as it flagged off the 2021 Dettol School Hygiene Education Programme, an SDG 6 Initiative under the Dettol Clean Naija Campaign. The campaign is aimed at creating awareness, educating and encouraging primary school pupils to inculcate hygienic practices in their daily lives. This was disclosed during the Dettol School Hygiene Stakeholders’ Workshop, which was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, where the firm galvanised Lagos State teachers to bolster curriculum with hygiene education. The workshop also served as a forum, where key stakeholders in the state education sector were informed about the 2021 programme vision, as well as the implementation of the programme in primary schools across the state. The General Manager, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Mr. Akbar Ali Shah stated that with Dettol, our purpose is to protect life, by making good hygiene simple to adopt, adding that over the past six years the company have directly reached over five million primary school children in the country with hygiene education. “However, with the need for an intensified hygiene consciousness due to COVID-19, we are evolving from a model where we had just a one-off contact with the students to one where there will be repeated interactions based on lessons from the Hygiene Curriculum,” he noted. According to him, the firm’s aim is to emphasise the need to enable a sanitised environment and to create the importance of water, hygiene and sanitation in preventing the spread of infection amongst children. “We recognise that this is an enormous task and we acknowledge the immense contribution that our partners, Lagos State Office on the SDGs, Dean Initiative, World’s Largest Lesson, and SRHIN will bring to this campaign,” he added. The Senior Special Assistant on SDGs to the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Lekan Fatodu, stated that “statistics have shown that half of all general practitioner consultations and 12 per cent of all hospitalisations among children aged 0 to 14 years are from infections.”

