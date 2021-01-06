Business

‘Deutsche Bank may play key role in consolidation’needs

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Deutsche Bank is gaining in financial strength, putting Germany’s largest lender in a position to play a leading role in European banking consolidation, CEO, Christian Sewing, was quoted on Sunday as saying. “We continue to do better and therefore meet the criteria to sit at the table when it comes to a possible consolidation of the European banks – and not just as a junior partner,” Sewing told Welt am Sonntag in an interview, according to Reuters.

Sewing, who is pursuing a long-term drive to boost earnings power at Deutsche after years of underperformance, has consistently said that his priority was to complete a turnaround by 2022. Talks on an all-German banking merger with Commerzbank failed in 2019 and, with a stock market value of just 18 billion euros ($21.9 billion), Deutsche would be an affordable target for a more richly valued potential acquirer. Sewing played up the bank’s strategic importance for Europe’s largest economy and top exporting nation, however, and said his restructuring drive was bearing fruit.

“It would be a mistake to rely on imports of financial services,” said Sewing. “Every quarter in which we are successful makes us stronger.” Earnings and costs in its private and corporate business were absolutely on track, he added, and Deutsche’s investment bank has outperformed expectations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Osinbajo crash plane pilots lack landing technique, company’s procedure-Report

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*AIB warns airlines over doctoring CVR The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has attributed inappropriate landing technique used and non-adherence to company procedures by pilots of a chartered Carverton Helicopter by Vice President Osinbajo led to the accident in Okene, Kogi State.   This is coming as the AIB Commissioner, Akin Olateru warned that any airline […]
Business

U.S. finance corps funds Nigerian solar project with $35m

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

Lumos, Africa’s solar home system provider, has announced new financing from U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to expand its existing market for reliable, accessible and clean solar power in Nigeria. The new financing will enable Lumos to produce an additional 160,000 solar home systems (SHS) to meet ever-increasing demand from homes and businesses across […]
Business

NICON: BPE allays fears over FG’s stakes in assets

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has allayed fears on the fate of Federal Government’s stakes in Nicon insurance Plc and Nicon Luxury Hotels, whose assets were frozen by Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) over alleged N69 billion debt owed by the core investor. The privatisation agency promised to liaise with AMCON to ensure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica