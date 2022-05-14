News

Devaluation of naira inimical to Nigerian economic growth, warns don

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

Professor of Economist, DavId Osikhena Umoru, yesterday called on the Federal Government to put an end to further devaluation of the naira. Prof Umoru made the call while delivering the Edo State University Uzairue 4th Inaugural Lecture series with a title “Devaluation of Naira, Shocks, and Realities: Evidence Disciplining Strength.”

Umoru, a professor of Applied Monetary and Financial Economics in the department of Art, Management and Social Sciences, Edo University, Uzairue, said there has to be production for export before contemplating devaluing the naira. He said: “Nigerian government must put an end to naira devaluation which is anchored on the fact that the naira exchange rate management is not a topic of probability.” According to him, the IMF and the World Bank ought to take cognizant of the fact that the economics that underline the empiricism of naira exchange rates in relation to foreign currencies interprets the fact that economic growth and development of Nigeria is being short changed so shamefully as we have the valueless naira note as the only medium of exchange in our possession.

“There has to be production for export before contemplating devaluing the naira, hence, the Nigerian government must disagree with the conditionalities of the IMF authorities and insist on non-devaluation of the naira. “The central monetary authority must not forget that the exchange rate is basically a price and in view of the collapse of oil price at the global market; auxiliary devaluation of the naira would only lower the purchasing power of the final consumers and afterwards exacerbate the economic life of Nigerians,” Umoru said. He noted that the Nigerian economy is fiscally overriding notwithstanding money being an integral part of all macroeconomic variables.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Count us out: Governors reply Buhari, deny shortchanging LGAs

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi and dominic adewale

Governors Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, have both cleared themselves of allegations of shortchanging local government council areas in their states. The denial followed a recent allegation by President Muhammadu Buhari in a media interview while stating his objection to state police. According to Buhari, a situation […]
News

Edo: DSS, police take extra measures to avert attacks

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

To avoid attacks on security personnel and formations in Edo State, security organisations have taken extra measures to avert any possible onslaught by the bandits and hoodlums This was against the backdrop that South- East and South-South geo-political zones had been under heavy attacks on security personnel and formations by unknown gunmen in the last […]
News

Ukraine Conflict: Parts of Lviv without power, water after Russian strikes

Posted on Author Reporter

  The strikes shattered the calm of a spring evening. At least three Russian missiles hit electrical substations around the western city of Lviv, close to the Polish border late on Tuesday, reports the BBC. Parts of the city are without power and water in the wake of what was thought to be an attack […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica