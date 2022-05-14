Devaluation of naira inimical to Nigerian economic growth, warns don

Professor of Economist, DavId Osikhena Umoru, yesterday called on the Federal Government to put an end to further devaluation of the naira. Prof Umoru made the call while delivering the Edo State University Uzairue 4th Inaugural Lecture series with a title “Devaluation of Naira, Shocks, and Realities: Evidence Disciplining Strength.”

Umoru, a professor of Applied Monetary and Financial Economics in the department of Art, Management and Social Sciences, Edo University, Uzairue, said there has to be production for export before contemplating devaluing the naira. He said: “Nigerian government must put an end to naira devaluation which is anchored on the fact that the naira exchange rate management is not a topic of probability.” According to him, the IMF and the World Bank ought to take cognizant of the fact that the economics that underline the empiricism of naira exchange rates in relation to foreign currencies interprets the fact that economic growth and development of Nigeria is being short changed so shamefully as we have the valueless naira note as the only medium of exchange in our possession.

“There has to be production for export before contemplating devaluing the naira, hence, the Nigerian government must disagree with the conditionalities of the IMF authorities and insist on non-devaluation of the naira. “The central monetary authority must not forget that the exchange rate is basically a price and in view of the collapse of oil price at the global market; auxiliary devaluation of the naira would only lower the purchasing power of the final consumers and afterwards exacerbate the economic life of Nigerians,” Umoru said. He noted that the Nigerian economy is fiscally overriding notwithstanding money being an integral part of all macroeconomic variables.

