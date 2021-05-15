Business

Devaluation speculation mounts as naira weakens on I&E window

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

 

*CBN removes N379/$1 rate from its website

 

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) removal of the exchange rate of N379/$1 from its website homepage on Friday, as well as the weakening of the naira to a record low on the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window on the same day, reignited speculation in financial circles, at the weekend, that another devaluation of the local currency could be imminent.

 

Although the apex bank’s website still showed the selling exchange rate  of naira to the dollar at N380 per dollar as at May 10, New Telegraph learnt that the regulator looks set to unify the country’s multiple exchange rates around the I&E window rate.

 

According to traders, the naira hit a record low of N419.75 against the dollar before it closed at N411.67 per dollar on the I&E window on Friday.

 

Reuters quoted a currency trader at a top tier Nigerian bank as saying that:  “What the central bank is saying is that the (OTC) spot rate will be the official rate because that’s where the largest volumes trade.”

 

CBN Governor,  Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had said last year that the apex bank will pursue  exchange rate unification around the I&E window rate.

 

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have consistently said that Nigeria’s multiple currency regime frustrates businesses and that the rates should be unified in order to attract investment.

 

Indeed, the World Bank has linked approval of a $1.5 billion budget support loan for Nigeria to currency reforms.

 

A sharp drop in the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings), coupled with a COVID-19-induced exit of foreign portfolio investors, has negatively impacted the country’s external reserves, thus making it difficult for the CBN to meet rising dollar demands.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nestlé S.A buys N147.8m Nigerian subsidiary shares

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nestlé S.A has invested an additional N147.8 million in shares of its Nigerian Subsidiary (Nestlé Nigeria Plc). The Nigerian subsidiary stated this in a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange. The notice signed by the Company’s Secretary, Bode Ayeku, noted that that Nestlé S.A acquired the additional 105,569 units of Nestle Nigeria Plc shares on […]
Business

BOC Gases, Dangote Cement top N334bn market gain

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note, to commence the weekly trading activities on the upswing after the market closed last Friday also in the green.   The market performance indices, NSE ASI, appreciated by 1.73 per cent with market breathe closing flat with 23 gainers and losers apiece. The upswing, according to […]
Business

United Nigeria’s traffic hits 25,000 in four weeks

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

Wole Shadare   Chairman, United Nigeria Airline, Chief Obiora Okonkwo, says its operations, route expansion and additional aircraft acquisition will be done in phases to avoid biting more than they can chew.   This is coming as the airline also assured of employing more Nigerians with the gradual increase of their operations within and outside […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica